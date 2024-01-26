Latest Headlines

CARTA's New CEO Charles Frazier Outlines Upcoming Plans And Changes

  • Friday, January 26, 2024
  • Hannah Campbell

Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority board of directors welcomed CARTA’s new Chief Executive Officer Charles Frazier to the January board meeting Thursday. Mr. Frazier has served two weeks and two days in the new position.

Board Chair Johan de Nysschen pledged that in 2024, Mr. Frazier will guide CARTA to write and present a strategic vision for the organization to the city of Chattanooga, listing development, design, staff evaluations and capital projects as key pieces of the plan.

In his first report to the board as CEO, Mr. Frazier said he will prioritize mobility, infrastructure and CARTA’s position as a driver of economic development in the Chattanooga area.

Mr. Frazier said he will lead CARTA into “lockstep” coordination with the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency and the Chattanooga Transportation Planning Organization to position CARTA well for funding programs. He said he will outline this strategy in more detail at the board’s February meeting.

Mr. Frazier said he would evaluate the state of CARTA’s vehicles, facilities and IT infrastructure and differentiate between proactive maintenance of these assets and “investing in the future.”

Mr. Frazier said he will first focus on $980,000 in grants awarded to CARTA to replace fareboxes and diversify ways to pay. $920,000 of funding comes from a TDOT IMPROVE Transit Investment grant in fiscal year 2024. He said CARTA will conduct studies and recommendations and then request proposals.

MR. FRAZIER’S OTHER PRIORITIES:
*Shuttle Park North Restrooms Security*
Public restrooms at the CARTA Shuttle Park North garage near the Aquarium remain locked since a city parks system grant expired. Mr. de Nysschen charged Mr. Frazier to forge a partnership with the city to fund security staff and open the restrooms.

“I’ve had approaches from the mayor’s office,” Mr. de Nysschen said.

*EV Chargers*
Mr. de Nysschen asked Mr. Frazier to approach EPB to take over ownership and operations of the city’s 65 EV chargers, which CARTA hasn’t been able to keep serviceable.

“These things are not part of our core competency,” Mr. de Nysschen said.

Mr. de Nysschen asked Mr. Frazier to explore the renewal of service agreements with the cities of Red Bank and East Ridge, which expire soon.

PARKING METER HIKE
Since an Oct. 1 hike in parking meter fees, raised to $1.50 per hour citywide from $1 per hour, CARTA has reported an average increase in meter revenues of $56,000 monthly when compared to September revenues.
Chief Financial Officer Sonja Sparks reported these meter revenues:
September: $135,221
October: $207,406
November: $186,518
December: $180,878

CARTA GO
CARTA paid Care-A-Van staff $55,000 in November and $78,000 in December, beyond budget, to take over CARTA GO customer service. CARTA GO is an on-demand, rideshare program whose fare is the same as bus fare: $1.50. Riders use an app to book a ride. The relatively new service was introduced in August 2022 and has suffered hiccups such as inaccurate mapping software and confusion for longtime riders planning their new routes.

“This would serve to challenge its sustainability,” said Mr. de Nysschen.

Mr. Frazier suggested consolidating CARTA customer service and dispatch to serve as a “one-stop shop,” one phone number for anything a rider needs.

Mr. Frazier pointed out that the on-demand service should not be designed as a CARTA version of Uber, door-to-door. He said that CARTA is not a private taxi service but a mass transit service.

APP-ONLY STREET PARKING

CARTA introduced a test area of app-only street parking on West Main Street Oct. 1. In the coming weeks, CARTA will add more app-only test areas. Mr. de Nyssen said he wants full conversion from cash or card to app citywide as soon as possible.

“The parking meters cost more than my alimony, which is a lot,” he said. “The sooner we get there, the better.”

Director of Parking and Special Projects Brent Matthews said a comprehensive analysis of cost savings using the ParkMobile app will be presented to the board in March.

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN’S LOST INCLINE REVENUE

Mr. de Nysschen said the Town of Lookout Mountain continues to reach out to CARTA to recoup $120,000 lost to the town annually since CARTA moved the Incline Railway parking lot to the base of the mountain and began selling tickets online, diverting sales tax revenue from in-person ticket sales in the town.

“The topic is festering,” he said. “We do need to bring this somehow to a sustainable solution.”


Latest Headlines
CARTA's New CEO Charles Frazier Outlines Upcoming Plans And Changes
  • Breaking News
  • 1/26/2024
EPB And ORNL Announce Plans For Research Collaborative Focused On Energy Resilience, Quantum Technology
  • Breaking News
  • 1/26/2024
Over 150 Workers File Suit Over Mercury Exposure In Charleston
  • Breaking News
  • 1/26/2024
Randy Smith: A Typical Grandparents' Saturday
Randy Smith: A Typical Grandparents' Saturday
  • Sports
  • 1/26/2024
9 Hamilton County Jail Inmates Charged With Attempted 1st-Degree Murder After Inmate Assault
9 Hamilton County Jail Inmates Charged With Attempted 1st-Degree Murder After Inmate Assault
  • Breaking News
  • 1/26/2024
Win A Copy Of All 5 Books In The Chattanooga Photo Series
  • Breaking News
  • 1/26/2024
Breaking News
CARTA's New CEO Charles Frazier Outlines Upcoming Plans And Changes
  • 1/26/2024

Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority board of directors welcomed CARTA’s new Chief Executive Officer Charles Frazier to the January board meeting Thursday. Mr. Frazier has served ... more

Over 150 Workers File Suit Over Mercury Exposure In Charleston
  • 1/26/2024

In a landmark legal action, the Joey James Law Firm, in collaboration with Jimmy Rogers of Summers, Rufolo, and Rogers firm, has filed a lawsuit against the Olin Corporation and others. In a ... more

Win A Copy Of All 5 Books In The Chattanooga Photo Series
  • 1/26/2024

Chattanoogan.com is sponsoring a contest giving away all five books in the Chattanooga Photo Series to one lucky person. One of the books is The Remarkable Stokes Collection , which sold out ... more

Breaking News
Soddy Daisy Man Gets 13-Year Prison Sentence In Fentanyl Overdose Death
  • 1/26/2024
Police Blotter: Homeless Woman Causes Issues At Restaurant; Stolen Tag Is Found For The Second Time
  • 1/26/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/26/2024
John Kilkenny To Leave Chattanooga Symphony To Take New York Post
John Kilkenny To Leave Chattanooga Symphony To Take New York Post
  • 1/26/2024
Town Hall On New Stadium Is Thursday
  • 1/25/2024
Opinion
Stadium Project May Be The "Secret Sauce" Chattanooga Needs - And Response
  • 1/26/2024
Our County Mayor's Town Hall Tantrum - And Response (2)
  • 1/26/2024
Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes Are Making A Difference
  • 1/26/2024
Neglect Rolls On At Soddy Daisy Post Office
  • 1/26/2024
Yet Another Stadium?
  • 1/26/2024
Sports
Mocs' Wright Signs Five Year Extension With UTC
Mocs' Wright Signs Five Year Extension With UTC
  • 1/25/2024
Randy Smith: A Typical Grandparents' Saturday
Randy Smith: A Typical Grandparents' Saturday
  • 1/26/2024
Dan Fleser: Todd Helton To Be Inducted Into National Baseball Hall Of Fame
Dan Fleser: Todd Helton To Be Inducted Into National Baseball Hall Of Fame
  • 1/24/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
Cleveland State Hoops Team Wins At Motlow State
  • 1/25/2024
Happenings
NFL Legend Joe Theismann To Speak At Friends Of Scouting Luncheon Feb. 28
NFL Legend Joe Theismann To Speak At Friends Of Scouting Luncheon Feb. 28
  • 1/26/2024
Chief John Ross DAR Presents Conservation And Excellence In Historic Preservation Awards
Chief John Ross DAR Presents Conservation And Excellence In Historic Preservation Awards
  • 1/25/2024
Jerry Summers: Georgia Peaches- T. Cobb And H. Aaron
Jerry Summers: Georgia Peaches- T. Cobb And H. Aaron
  • 1/25/2024
Upcoming Construction Related Road Closures And Lane Restrictions
  • 1/25/2024
Judge Candidates Speak At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
Judge Candidates Speak At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
  • 1/25/2024
Entertainment
Broadcaster Rick Sharpe Passes Away
Broadcaster Rick Sharpe Passes Away
  • 1/26/2024
Zlata Chochieva To Continue Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series
Zlata Chochieva To Continue Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series
  • 1/26/2024
Honors Festival Wraps Up With Choral Concert At SAU
Honors Festival Wraps Up With Choral Concert At SAU
  • 1/26/2024
Best Of Grizzard - The Loss And Love Of A Child
Best Of Grizzard - The Loss And Love Of A Child
  • 1/25/2024
Music River Festival Skipping 2024
  • 1/25/2024
Opinion
Stadium Project May Be The "Secret Sauce" Chattanooga Needs - And Response
  • 1/26/2024
Our County Mayor's Town Hall Tantrum - And Response (2)
  • 1/26/2024
Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes Are Making A Difference
  • 1/26/2024
Dining
Texas Roadhouse To Open In February At Hamilton Place
  • 1/18/2024
Cherry Street Brewing Closing This Weekend
  • 1/15/2024
The Lookout Mountain Club Unveils Transformation Of Fairyland Clubhouse Dining Room
  • 1/12/2024
Business/Government
Crown Subaru Opens Operations In New Lee Highway Location
Crown Subaru Opens Operations In New Lee Highway Location
  • 1/25/2024
December Unemployment Rates Down In Nearly Every Tennessee County
December Unemployment Rates Down In Nearly Every Tennessee County
  • 1/25/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/26/2024
Real Estate
City Of Chattanooga To Offer Resource Fair Jan. 27 For Homeowners Looking To Sustain Property
  • 1/25/2024
Kadi Brown: Enhancing Service Through Tech Tools
Kadi Brown: Enhancing Service Through Tech Tools
  • 1/25/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 18-24
  • 1/25/2024
Student Scene
Cleveland High School Experiences Significant Surge In Dual Enrollment Classes
Cleveland High School Experiences Significant Surge In Dual Enrollment Classes
  • 1/26/2024
Lee University Spring Convocation To Begin Sunday
  • 1/26/2024
FOH Awards $750 Grant To Hixson High Music Department
FOH Awards $750 Grant To Hixson High Music Department
  • 1/26/2024
Living Well
Hamilton County Health Department Releases 2023 Public Health Survey Summary
  • 1/26/2024
Chattanooga March For Life Event Is Feb. 3
  • 1/26/2024
Erlanger Recognizes Holly Hess, RN, As A DAISY Award Winner
Erlanger Recognizes Holly Hess, RN, As A DAISY Award Winner
  • 1/25/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Information On Historic Red Bank Cemetery Sought
  • 1/22/2024
Historical Wilson School Recognized 75 Years After Its Inception
Historical Wilson School Recognized 75 Years After Its Inception
  • 1/22/2024
Soddy Daisy History Fair Postponed Due To Weather
Soddy Daisy History Fair Postponed Due To Weather
  • 1/18/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weather Changes
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weather Changes
  • 1/25/2024
Jason Henegar Named TWFA Fisheries Division Chief
Jason Henegar Named TWFA Fisheries Division Chief
  • 1/24/2024
Outdoor Chattanooga Releases New Strategic Plan
  • 1/18/2024
Travel
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
  • 1/22/2024
36th Annual Southern Festival Of Books Set For Oct. 26-27 In Nashville
  • 1/23/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chamber Of Commerce Vice President Sybil Topil
  • 1/15/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Seeing Through The Windshield, Not The Rear View Mirror
  • 1/25/2024
'You Have To Have A Goal' Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/24/2024
Bob Tamasy: Feeling Sorry, Remorseful, Or Repentant?
Bob Tamasy: Feeling Sorry, Remorseful, Or Repentant?
  • 1/22/2024
Obituaries
Mike Eaves
Mike Eaves
  • 1/26/2024
Richard Allison Sharpe
Richard Allison Sharpe
  • 1/26/2024
Lori Alice Fryar Burke
Lori Alice Fryar Burke
  • 1/26/2024
Area Obituaries
Nichols, Linda Sue (LaFayette)
  • 1/26/2024
Dunn, Carolyn Janette (Cleveland)
Dunn, Carolyn Janette (Cleveland)
  • 1/25/2024
Hewgley, Larry Carney (Cleveland)
Hewgley, Larry Carney (Cleveland)
  • 1/25/2024