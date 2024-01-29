Latest Headlines

2 Deputies Shot By Alleged Kidnapper After Chase; Shooter Is Shot Dead By Law Enforcement

  • Monday, January 29, 2024
Traffic was long blocked at the scene of shooting near the Ooltewah exit
Traffic was long blocked at the scene of shooting near the Ooltewah exit

Two Hamilton County deputies were shot on Sunday night in an exchange of shots with an alleged kidnapper, who was shot dead by law enforcement.

The deputies were involved in a pursuit that began in Catoosa County involving the kidnapping of an 18-month-old child and an armed suspect. The call originated with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit ended after HCSO deputies were able to successfully spike strip and box the vehicle in near the I-75 Ooltewah Exit.

The Sheriff's Office said, "Immediately following this maneuver shots were exchanged between the suspect and deputies. The suspect is deceased, and two Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were shot in the exchange of gunfire. Both deputies were transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries. Thankfully, the 18-month-old child involved in the incident did not receive any serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for medical review."

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “While it is early in the investigative phase of this incident, it is apparent this individual was intent on getting away from authorities and clearly didn’t care who he endangered in the process. I am grateful the child is safe, and our deputies only sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This incident highlights the incredible dangers our personnel face each day while performing their duties. I am honored to serve alongside the brave men and women of the HCSO as they protect and serve our community.”

Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp has directed the TBI to conduct the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting.

Northbound I-75 was closed for a lengthy period while investigators conduct an investigation.

The names of the two deputies are not being released at this time.

