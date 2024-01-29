Jensen Announces Re-Election Bid For Chairman Of Whitfield County Board Of Commissioners

Current Whitfield County Board of Commissioners member Jevin Jensen today announced that he is seeking a second term as chairman in the May 21 election. All Whitfield County registered voters are eligible to vote in this county-wide race. Early voting starts April 29.Mr. Jensen joined the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners as chairman in January 2021. Before that, he spent two decades working in Dalton’s flooring industry and over five years as a local small business owner.He is married to Mae Jensen, and they share a daughter, Grace Zea, who recently graduated from Northwest Whitfield High School.“During the past three years, we have made amazing progress for the citizens of Whitfield County in so many areas. I look forward to serving all County residents for another term and continuing our shared success,” Mr. Jensen said.Mr. Jensen noted that one of the commissioners’ key accomplishments is reducing the property tax millage rate three years in a row, saving taxpayers $12 million so far. An entire special tax district was recently permanently eliminated."Conservative financial budgeting during this time also allowed the County to pay down its debt by 95 perecent, from nearly $30 million at the beginning of 2021 to less than $1.5 million later this year," he said, "Not paying interest on high debt levels helped make tax reductions possible."As a community, we have created opportunities for our citizens. The once empty Carbondale Industrial Park is now nearly filled with thousands of new, diversified jobs created in the last three years – paying above the county’s median wages. Partnering with these companies means they pay taxes and contribute to our community’s economic health starting on day one.”Mr. Jensen added that the same partnership approach extends to working with the City of Dalton and the Towns of Whitfield County. Multi-year agreements on LOST (local option sales tax), service delivery, a comprehensive strategic plan and SPLOST (special local option sales tax) revenue sharing were all successfully negotiated in the spirit of “win-win.”“A primary role of the County Commissioners is to ensure the basics get done well,” said Mr. Jensen. “We resurfaced 72 miles of County roads in the last three years, up an average of 300 percent over prior years. Also, voters approved two new parks in 2020. In 2022, both Riverbend and Rocky Face Ridge parks were successfully opened and are being regularly used.”"In the coming weeks, Mr. Jensen plans to celebrate Whitfield County’s many recent successes and will share his vision for the next four years to keep the county’s momentum going," officials said.