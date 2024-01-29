Legislation To Be Filed So Those Committing Multiple Misdemeanors To Get Felony Count

Senate Finance, Ways and Means Chair Bo Watson, R-Chattanooga, and House Finance, Ways and Means Chair Patsy Hazlewood, R-Signal Mountain, were introducing legislation Monday to increase the punishment of repeat offenders who have committed multiple misdemeanors in Tennessee.

Rep. Hazlewood said discussions began with District Attorney Coty Wamp after a prominent Lookout Mountain resident, Chris Wright, was shot and killed in downtown Chattanooga by a man with multiple misdemeanor arrests.

She said she was advised that there are a group of individuals who are continually arrested for non-felonies and "only get a slap on the wrist."

Senator Watson said, “Criminals who have a long history of committing misdemeanors need stronger penalties to discourage criminal activity and prevent them from carrying out new crimes. This legislation ensures that if you repeatedly break our laws, you will receive much harsher punishments. I look forward to working with Chair Hazlewood and my colleagues in the Senate on passing this bill and on our continued efforts to make our communities safer.”

The joint legislation would make it a Class E felony to commit six or more qualifying misdemeanors within a specific number of years. The list includes 37 total crimes ranging from assault to DUI.



“It is unacceptable for criminals to commit multiple crimes in our communities without any significant consequences for their actions,” said Rep. Hazlewood. “This legislation will hold these habitual offenders more accountable and send a strong message that this behavior is not tolerated in Tennessee. My colleagues and I remain committed to increasing public safety across our state.”

In addition, if a person is found guilty of committing any combination of three or more misdemeanors from a more specific list, they would also face a Class E felony. Those misdemeanors include:

assault against a first responder or nurse;

child abuse;

child neglect or endangerment;

domestic assault;

unlawful carrying or possession of a firearm;

violation of an order of protection or restraining order; or

violation of a no contact order.

The legislation does not apply if there are more than 10 years between the current, most recent qualifying misdemeanor and another misdemeanor from the list. Under state law, a Class E felony is punishable by up to six years in prison and can include a fine of up to $3,000.

The Tennessee General Assembly passed truth in sentencing reform in 2022, requiring offenders convicted in eight categories of violent crimes to serve 100 percent of their court-imposed sentences. The proposed legislation builds upon those efforts to increase public safety statewide.