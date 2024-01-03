Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, GEOFFREY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/03/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BELTON, JAMES TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/08/1979

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED BELTON, TERESA KIM

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/19/1969

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BONNER, DAVID MONTREL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/30/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY BROWN, ALVIN LESTER

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/15/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS BROWN, ERIC GIG

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 04/28/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION CARMOUCHE, BROOKE ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/16/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CHAUVIN, CODY PAUL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COX, ELIJAH CHRISTIAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/09/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CROSS, BRUCE DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/24/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST DAVIS, MARVIN EARL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/02/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DEL ROSARIO, VINCENT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/25/1976

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DELVALLE, LUCAS GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/10/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC DIGUISEPPE, STORM BASIL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/30/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DYER, SHAYLA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/11/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRANKLIN, CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/10/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

GAMBLING PROMOTION

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD FRANKLIN, WILLIAM LEON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/22/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD FREEMAN, LADERRON STESHUN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/10/2002

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GREENLEE, JORDAN NORRIS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/11/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/14/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HARMON, TREMAIL JAMAR

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD HARRIS, QUINCY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/08/2005

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLCOMB, WILLIAM EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 05/06/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN LEON COUNTY FL.) ILES, ASHLEY BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/12/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY ISON, CHANDLER RYANN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/26/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA) JACKSON, SHAWN REED

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/08/1977

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND

DRIVING ON REVOKED

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SIMPLE POSSESSION LINAM, CAROLYN DEANN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/04/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE WHITFIELD COUNTY GA) MCCRARY-LANGSTON, SKYLAR LUKE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/21/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOSES, TREVON C

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/01/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY GA) MURPHY, KAYLA LASHAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/22/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MYERS, MATTHEW MCKINLEY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/11/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) NEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PEMBERTON, MICHELLE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PERRY, JAMES DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/13/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PUTMAN, KIMBERLY LATEESE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 05/08/1971

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT RAPER, JOHN ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/26/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RODRIGUEZ, FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/22/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES SANCHEZ, ABDIAS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/14/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) STEPHENS, JOSHUA DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/28/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY TWITTY, DARIUS DWIGHT

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/19/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD WHITE, JA WAUHN DONTA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/14/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



