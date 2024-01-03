Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, GEOFFREY JEROME 
6016 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY

AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD 
1949 NORTHPOINT BOULEVARD HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BELTON, JAMES TRAVIS 
428 MAULDETH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

BROWN, ALVIN LESTER 
235 EAST 7 ST APT 504 JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

BROWN, ERIC GIG 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

CARMOUCHE, BROOKE ELIZABETH 
832 A PROVISION CRT GRAMERCY, 70052 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHAUVIN, CODY PAUL 
832 PROVISION COURT APT A GRAMERCY, 70052 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COX, ELIJAH CHRISTIAN 
310 S MISSION RIDGE DR ROSSVILLE, 307412406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CROSS, BRUCE DEWAYNE 
102 LAFERRY LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

DEL ROSARIO, VINCENT 
5850 S LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DELVALLE, LUCAS GEORGE 
5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC

DIGUISEPPE, STORM BASIL 
3599 BENNET RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

DYER, SHAYLA MARIA 
2231 GENEVIA TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRANKLIN, CHARLES 
7105 SHEPHER VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
GAMBLING PROMOTION
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

FRANKLIN, WILLIAM LEON 
3209 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

FREEMAN, LADERRON STESHUN 
2013 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GREENLEE, JORDAN NORRIS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374115126 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE 
633 LULLWATER RD HOMELESS Chattanooga, 374054619 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARMON, TREMAIL JAMAR 
4203 10TH AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

HARRIS, QUINCY EUGENE 
2207 AMBERDOOR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLCOMB, WILLIAM EUGENE 
807 WEST WILSON ST LOT B NIOTA, 37826 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN LEON COUNTY FL.)

ILES, ASHLEY BROOKE 
15224 SLABTEN ROAD SALECREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ISON, CHANDLER RYANN 
9819 LESLIE SANDIDGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)

JUAREZ RAMIREZ, MARCARIO 
DODDS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LINAM, CAROLYN DEANN 
22 STARDIEW LANE APT 308 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE WHITFIELD COUNTY GA)

MCCRARY-LANGSTON, SKYLAR LUKE 
3900 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072601 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOSES, TREVON C 
4724 TARPON TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY GA)

MURPHY, KAYLA LASHAY 
4423 JERSEY PK UNIT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MYERS, MATTHEW MCKINLEY 
1297 DANCING FERN RD SEQUATCHIE, 37374 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

NEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
3629 THRUSHWOOD DR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PEMBERTON, MICHELLE LYNN 
HOMELESS SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PERRY, JAMES DARRELL 
5429 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PUTMAN, KIMBERLY LATEESE 
305 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113213 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT

RAPER, JOHN ALLAN 
2605 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RODRIGUEZ, FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ 
371 COVE TRL WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

STEPHENS, JOSHUA DANIEL 
3085 SPEIECHER CI HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TENNY, DEION DONTE 
3550 ADKISSON DR NW APT 15 CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TWITTY, DARIUS DWIGHT 
2445 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

WHITE, JA WAUHN DONTA 
3004 E 26TH ST APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

