Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, GEOFFREY JEROME
6016 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD
1949 NORTHPOINT BOULEVARD HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BELTON, JAMES TRAVIS
428 MAULDETH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
BROWN, ALVIN LESTER
235 EAST 7 ST APT 504 JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
BROWN, ERIC GIG
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
CARMOUCHE, BROOKE ELIZABETH
832 A PROVISION CRT GRAMERCY, 70052
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHAUVIN, CODY PAUL
832 PROVISION COURT APT A GRAMERCY, 70052
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COX, ELIJAH CHRISTIAN
310 S MISSION RIDGE DR ROSSVILLE, 307412406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CROSS, BRUCE DEWAYNE
102 LAFERRY LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DEL ROSARIO, VINCENT
5850 S LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DELVALLE, LUCAS GEORGE
5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC
DIGUISEPPE, STORM BASIL
3599 BENNET RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DYER, SHAYLA MARIA
2231 GENEVIA TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRANKLIN, CHARLES
7105 SHEPHER VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
GAMBLING PROMOTION
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
FRANKLIN, WILLIAM LEON
3209 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
FREEMAN, LADERRON STESHUN
2013 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GREENLEE, JORDAN NORRIS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374115126
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
633 LULLWATER RD HOMELESS Chattanooga, 374054619
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARMON, TREMAIL JAMAR
4203 10TH AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
HARRIS, QUINCY EUGENE
2207 AMBERDOOR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLCOMB, WILLIAM EUGENE
807 WEST WILSON ST LOT B NIOTA, 37826
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN LEON COUNTY FL.)
ILES, ASHLEY BROOKE
15224 SLABTEN ROAD SALECREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ISON, CHANDLER RYANN
9819 LESLIE SANDIDGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)
JUAREZ RAMIREZ, MARCARIO
DODDS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LINAM, CAROLYN DEANN
22 STARDIEW LANE APT 308 CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE WHITFIELD COUNTY GA)
MCCRARY-LANGSTON, SKYLAR LUKE
3900 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072601
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOSES, TREVON C
4724 TARPON TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY GA)
MURPHY, KAYLA LASHAY
4423 JERSEY PK UNIT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MYERS, MATTHEW MCKINLEY
1297 DANCING FERN RD SEQUATCHIE, 37374
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
NEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
3629 THRUSHWOOD DR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PEMBERTON, MICHELLE LYNN
HOMELESS SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PERRY, JAMES DARRELL
5429 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PUTMAN, KIMBERLY LATEESE
305 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113213
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
RAPER, JOHN ALLAN
2605 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RODRIGUEZ, FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ
371 COVE TRL WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
STEPHENS, JOSHUA DANIEL
3085 SPEIECHER CI HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TENNY, DEION DONTE
3550 ADKISSON DR NW APT 15 CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TWITTY, DARIUS DWIGHT
2445 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
WHITE, JA WAUHN DONTA
3004 E 26TH ST APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|
|BELTON, TERESA KIM
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/19/1969
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BONNER, DAVID MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/30/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, MARVIN EARL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/02/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, SHAWN REED
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/08/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
- DRIVING ON REVOKED
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
|
|SANCHEZ, ABDIAS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
