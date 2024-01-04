Girl, 16, Testifies That Man Told Her Her Brother "Is Not Going To Exist After Today" Before Stabbing Him To Death

A 16-year-old girl testified in General Sessions Court that 22-year-old Edwin Aldo Mendez-Perez told her that her brother "is not going to exist after this day."

The witness said less than five minutes later she saw Mendez-Perez's hands covered in blood, and he was carrying a gray pocket knife that was also bloody.

Rosalio "Charlie" Gomez-Gutierrez was taken to the hospital with several stab wounds. He died at the hospital.

First-degree murder charges were bound to the Grand Jury against Mendez-Perez by Judge Lila Statom in the Nov. 26 incident on Garfield Street.

The girl said she first heard loud arguing and yelling around midnight, and she said Mendez-Perez cut her brother at that time. She said after the first incident her brother told her he was going to put Mendez-Perez in jail.

She said Mendez-Perez returned around 3 a.m. and made the statement about killing her brother.

The witness said Mendez-Perez was drunk during both incidents.

She said of the claims he would kill her brother, "I didn't think he would do it."

She said she was watching videos in her room when she heard running and then spotted a bloody Mendez-Perez. She said he came into her room looking for his car keys. She said he drove a large green vehicle.

A detective said a green Toyota 4Runner was seen leaving the residence a minute after the stabbing was called in.

The knife, nor the green vehicle, were located, it was stated.

Mendez-Perez was arrested in Michigan in early December and brought back to face the Hamilton County charge.