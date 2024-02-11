Chattanooga Man Convicted Of Killing Atlanta Man He Met Through Online Gaming

A Chattanooga man has been convicted for killing an Atlanta man he met through online gaming.

Jonathan Wesley “Wes” Mansfield, 26, had been charged with malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and burglary in the first degree.

Police said German "Lee" Castillo, 42, called 911 to report that the back door to his home was open and he was missing two Xboxes in an incident on Feb.

1, 2019, WSB-TV reported.

Castillo called back to say he did not know whether Mansfield was still in the house. He indicated he was in fear of Mansfield.

By the time police arrived at the address on Hilburn Drive SE Castillo was dead in a pool of blood in the carport. He had been stabbed several times and there was blunt force trauma.

A number of his items were missing, including his wallet, gaming items and electronics we well as his black Toyota Corolla.

The next day the Toyota was found abandoned in Chattanooga. It had blood on the steering wheel, hood and windshield, the station reported.

Mansfield is to be sentenced later.

His arrests in Chattanooga include domestic assault and traffic offenses.