Video Caught Chaotic Scene Of Murder On S. Lyerly Street

A police camera caught the chaotic scene of a murder on S. Lyerly Street, a detective testified Wednesday.

Detective Jason Gunn said the video "clearly showed" one man shooting another that he had apparently never met before.

General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom bound a charge of second-degree murder to the Grand Jury against Pedro Garcia Gonzalez, 23, of Vance Avenue in the Nov. 11, 2023, death of Marcos Ortiz.

The video, played in court, showed a man in a vehicle fire twice at a man who was telling him not to park in his driveway. For some time after the shots rang out, there were shouts and wails from the victim's family coupled with a dog barking.

After Gonzalez was arrested in Guntersville, Ala., in January, he said he had gone to visit a friend. He said two men came out to tell him to move his white Buick Century. He said they argued and he took out his gun. He said one of the men put his hands on the gun as he fired.

Detective Gunn said the victim's brother wound up holding the gun. He dropped it in the yard and his brother proceeded to drop to the ground on top of the gun.

It was found that the fingerprints of Gonzalez were on the gun's magazine as well as his prints being on the Buick that was abandoned in East Ridge.

The victim was dead at the scene.

Gonzalez remains held on a $750,000 bond.