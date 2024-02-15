The Long Horn Restaurant Closing After 66 Years

The Long Horn will close Feb. 23 photo by Paul Payne photo by Paul Payne photo by Paul Payne photo by Paul Payne Previous Next

The Long Horn Restaurant, a local staple at 129 N. Market St. for 66 years, is closing its doors Friday, Feb. 23.

Known for their Lassie sandwich, Eggs Long Horn, blueberry waffles and pancakes as big as a plate, the restaurant served breakfast and lunch.

Susan and Charlie Danner would have owned the restaurant for 16 years, this March. Mrs. Danner said they lost their lease at the location and had been in negotiations to stay open for the past year.

Mrs. Danner was visibly upset when asked about the closure. "It just breaks my heart. I describe the Long Horn as Cheers, without the bar.

"When we bought the place our regulars were just customers. They quickly became friends and then family. It is so special to so many people. That's what will be missed."

Mrs. Danner said they have many regulars. She said some come in so often, when they are going to leave town for a bit they let her know so she won't worry. She said they let her know when they are coming and going. "Some of our regulars are from out of town and they make the Long Horn their first stop when they get to Chattanooga once or twice a year. They want to hear all the news and how everyone is doing."

She said some of the customers were just babies and are now six or seven years old, including her own granddaughter. "This is the only place she remembers coming to see me," she said.

Construction began on the Long Horn in 1958 and it officially opened in 1959. Mrs. Danner said they bought the restaurant from their good friends, Lee and Kirby Oldham.

When asked if the menu has changed over the years, Mrs. Danner said they kept the menu the same, but updated how it was made. She said they had gotten rid of frozen ingredients and instead made things fresh. She said they made their own salad dressings, chicken salad, tuna salad and coleslaw, to name a few.

Mrs. Danner said she doesn't know what the property will become. She said one of the owners was local and one was from Nashville.

The Long Horn Restaurant has five employees. Mrs. Danner said they don't have plans to open another restaurant. "It would be just too expensive to start over."

Mrs. Danner said, "I just want to thank all the people who have supported us for the last 16 years. They will always be a part of our family."