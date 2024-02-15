Latest Headlines

The Long Horn Restaurant Closing After 66 Years

  • Thursday, February 15, 2024
  • Marcy Bryant

The Long Horn Restaurant, a local staple at 129 N. Market St. for 66 years, is closing its doors Friday, Feb. 23.

Known for their Lassie sandwich, Eggs Long Horn, blueberry waffles and pancakes as big as a plate, the restaurant served breakfast and lunch.

Susan and Charlie Danner would have owned the restaurant for 16 years, this March. Mrs. Danner said they lost their lease at the location and had been in negotiations to stay open for the past year.

Mrs. Danner was visibly upset when asked about the closure. "It just breaks my heart. I describe the Long Horn as Cheers, without the bar.

"When we bought the place our regulars were just customers. They quickly became friends and then family. It is so special to so many people. That's what will be missed."

Mrs. Danner said they have many regulars. She said some come in so often, when they are going to leave town for a bit they let her know so she won't worry. She said they let her know when they are coming and going. "Some of our regulars are from out of town and they make the Long Horn their first stop when they get to Chattanooga once or twice a year. They want to hear all the news and how everyone is doing."

She said some of the customers were just babies and are now six or seven years old, including her own granddaughter. "This is the only place she remembers coming to see me," she said.

Construction began on the Long Horn in 1958 and it officially opened in 1959. Mrs. Danner said they bought the restaurant from their good friends, Lee and Kirby Oldham.

When asked if the menu has changed over the years, Mrs. Danner said they kept the menu the same, but updated how it was made. She said they had gotten rid of frozen ingredients and instead made things fresh. She said they made their own salad dressings, chicken salad, tuna salad and coleslaw, to name a few.

Mrs. Danner said she doesn't know what the property will become. She said one of the owners was local and one was from Nashville.

The Long Horn Restaurant has five employees. Mrs. Danner said they don't have plans to open another restaurant. "It would be just too expensive to start over."

Mrs. Danner said, "I just want to thank all the people who have supported us for the last 16 years. They will always be a part of our family."

The Long Horn will close Feb. 23
The Long Horn will close Feb. 23
Latest Headlines
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Thursday, February 15th
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/16/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/16/2024
Mocs Tennis Hosts Lipscomb, Troy
  • Sports
  • 2/15/2024
Covenant Wraps Up Regular Season With 90-85 Road Loss
  • Sports
  • 2/15/2024
CARTA Plans To Recoup $4.1 Million In Unpaid Parking Tickets
  • Breaking News
  • 2/15/2024
The Long Horn Restaurant Closing After 66 Years
The Long Horn Restaurant Closing After 66 Years
  • Breaking News
  • 2/15/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/16/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN 1118 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth VIOLATION ... more

CARTA Plans To Recoup $4.1 Million In Unpaid Parking Tickets
  • 2/15/2024

The Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority plans to aggressively recoup $4.1 million in unpaid parking tickets. Director of Parking and Special Projects Brent Matthews reported ... more

Several Apartments Damaged From Overnight Fire In Hixson
Several Apartments Damaged From Overnight Fire In Hixson
  • 2/15/2024

Several apartments were damaged in an overnight fire Thursday in Hixson. Chattanooga Fire Department Red Shift personnel responded to a structure fire in the 5200 block of Hickory Woods ... more

Breaking News
Video Caught Chaotic Scene Of Murder On S. Lyerly Street
Video Caught Chaotic Scene Of Murder On S. Lyerly Street
  • 2/15/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/15/2024
East Hamilton Middle School Student Charged With Threats At School
  • 2/14/2024
City, County Delay Action On Stadium Project For Another Week
  • 2/14/2024
Inmate Data Breach Investigated At Catoosa County Detention Center
  • 2/14/2024
Opinion
CHI Memorial Wants To Be The Highest-Paid Hospital In Tennessee - And Response From CHI Memorial
  • 2/15/2024
A Dozen Quick Thoughts On The Border Crisis
  • 2/15/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/16/2024
And The Theft Goes On
  • 2/15/2024
It’s Time To Increase Penalties For ‘Swatting’
  • 2/14/2024
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: As Kansas City Should Again Motivate Us, When It Comes To Gun Violence, What Are We Waiting For
Mark Wiedmer: As Kansas City Should Again Motivate Us, When It Comes To Gun Violence, What Are We Waiting For
  • 2/15/2024
Huff Scores 31 In Mocs Big Win Over Visiting ETSU
  • 2/15/2024
Vols Cruise To 92-63 Victory At Arkansas
Vols Cruise To 92-63 Victory At Arkansas
  • 2/15/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
Mocs Tennis Hosts Lipscomb, Troy
  • 2/15/2024
Happenings
Ringgold Youth Council Debuts Interview Series “A Night Out With Living Legends”
  • 2/15/2024
Rhyme N Chatt And Culture Chatt Host International Women's Day Event
  • 2/15/2024
Jerry Summers: Henry County And Paris, Tn.
Jerry Summers: Henry County And Paris, Tn.
  • 2/15/2024
The Painted Dress Is New Business Venture By Artist Bonny Burbank Shuptrine
The Painted Dress Is New Business Venture By Artist Bonny Burbank Shuptrine
  • 2/15/2024
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 2/15/2024
Entertainment
Road To Nightfall Band Registration Is Open
Road To Nightfall Band Registration Is Open
  • 2/15/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/15/2024
Best of Grizzard- Living Alone
Best of Grizzard- Living Alone
  • 2/16/2024
Secrets About Dragons Revealed In Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s Next Production
  • 2/15/2024
UTC Live! Presents Core Ensemble: Of Ebony Embers
UTC Live! Presents Core Ensemble: Of Ebony Embers
  • 2/15/2024
Opinion
CHI Memorial Wants To Be The Highest-Paid Hospital In Tennessee - And Response From CHI Memorial
  • 2/15/2024
A Dozen Quick Thoughts On The Border Crisis
  • 2/15/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/16/2024
Dining
Paul Payne: Losing The Long Horn Means A Piece Of Our Heritage Is Forever Gone
Paul Payne: Losing The Long Horn Means A Piece Of Our Heritage Is Forever Gone
  • 2/15/2024
Chattanooga Seafood Bash On The River Returns April 26-28 With New Procedures
  • 2/15/2024
BIG PIG BBQ Festival Set For May 11
  • 2/14/2024
Business/Government
Andrew Parker Honored As LAA Partner Of The Year
Andrew Parker Honored As LAA Partner Of The Year
  • 2/15/2024
First Horizon Bank Celebrates 160 Years By Giving Away $40,000 During Random Acts Of Kindness Week
  • 2/15/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/15/2024
Real Estate
Apartments In Red Bank Sell For $7 Million
  • 2/15/2024
Kadi Brown: 2024 January Market Report
Kadi Brown: 2024 January Market Report
  • 2/15/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 8-14
  • 2/15/2024
Student Scene
After 50 Fantastic Years, McCallie's Cleve Latham Calls It A Career
After 50 Fantastic Years, McCallie's Cleve Latham Calls It A Career
  • 2/15/2024
Southern Adventist University’s Chemistry Department Collaborates With McKee Foods
  • 2/15/2024
Lee University's Pope Earns PhD
Lee University's Pope Earns PhD
  • 2/15/2024
Living Well
Don Mueller Appointed As New CEO Of Siskin Children’s Institute
Don Mueller Appointed As New CEO Of Siskin Children’s Institute
  • 2/15/2024
Rotaract Club Of Chattanooga Pickleball Classic Fundraiser For Chambliss Center For Children Set For May 18
  • 2/15/2024
Bronze Star And Pat Tillman Award Recipient To Speak At Siskin Hospital Possibilities Event
  • 2/14/2024
Memories
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Announces Lineup Of Events Celebrating Black History Month
  • 1/30/2024
Judge Russell Bean Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Feb. 12
  • 1/29/2024
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
  • 1/28/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: The Bug-Eyed Flip And The Bob Brandy Show
White Oak Mountain Ranger: The Bug-Eyed Flip And The Bob Brandy Show
  • 2/14/2024
1 Day TFWC February Meeting Set For Nashville
  • 2/10/2024
Soddy Daisy’s 3rd Annual Arbor Day Celebration To Be Led By Vietnam Veterans At Veterans Park
  • 2/9/2024
Travel
Chattanooga Featured In The Upcoming Episode Of Traveling With Denella TV Series
  • 2/9/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 42: Companion Animals 2
  • 2/6/2024
Withers Collection Museum & Gallery On Beale Street In Memphis Added As New Site Along The U.S. Civil Rights Trail
Withers Collection Museum & Gallery On Beale Street In Memphis Added As New Site Along The U.S. Civil Rights Trail
  • 2/6/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: "Keep on Keepin' On" - Easier Said Than Done
Bob Tamasy: "Keep on Keepin' On" - Easier Said Than Done
  • 2/15/2024
Illuminate Art And Faith Conference Is April 4-5
  • 2/15/2024
Kevin Williams Headlines Red Back Hymnal Singing Feb. 18
Kevin Williams Headlines Red Back Hymnal Singing Feb. 18
  • 2/14/2024
Obituaries
Charlotte Brooks Farrior
Charlotte Brooks Farrior
  • 2/15/2024
Paul H. Williams
  • 2/15/2024
Judy Mai Duke
Judy Mai Duke
  • 2/15/2024
Area Obituaries
Crowden, Timothy Christopher (Cleveland)
Crowden, Timothy Christopher (Cleveland)
  • 2/16/2024
Hewitt, George Cleckler "Rusty" II (Rock Spring)
Hewitt, George Cleckler "Rusty" II (Rock Spring)
  • 2/16/2024
Benicoff, Venita Fay (Jasper)
Benicoff, Venita Fay (Jasper)
  • 2/15/2024