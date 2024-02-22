Latest Headlines

Report About Assault In Collegedale Turns Out To Be Untrue

  Thursday, February 22, 2024

The Collegedale Police Department received a report of an alleged assault that took place on the Collegedale Greenway around 11 a.m. on Monday.

Officers interviewed the juvenile victim who reported that while he was jogging, two men wearing ski masks assaulted him with a knife causing lacerations to his arm. The victim reported that he was able to break free and run from the assailants. 

Collegedale patrol officers and detectives immediately began an investigation into the incident. The investigation revealed that no assault had taken place and, upon being interviewed a second time, the juvenile confessed to having fabricated the incident. 

The juvenile has been charged with filing a false report through Hamilton County Juvenile Court. 

