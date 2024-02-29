U.S. Marshals Arrest Dalton Shooting Suspect In Florida

The United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested 29-year-old Damien E’Shaud Johnson on Thursday morning in Ft. Pierce, Fl. on warrants connected to a January road rage shooting in Dalton.Johnson was arrested after a joint investigation by the Dalton Police Department and the U.S. Marshals.Johnson was wanted on warrants for aggravated assault and reckless driving after a Jan. 28 road rage shooting incident on West Walnut Avenue. Nobody was hurt in the incident.Early information from the investigation of the shooting indicated that Johnson, driving a white Audi, and the victim, who was driving a gray Honda Accord, were driving aggressively towards each other while traveling westbound on Walnut Avenue. When the vehicles approached the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Market Street, Johnson fired several shots, which struck the victim’s vehicle.The victim remained at the scene while Johnson fled the scene. Police were able to track Johnson’s movements back to an apartment building off of Tibbs Road, but Johnson was able to get away. He was arrested Thursday morning in Ft. Pierce, Fl. by the U.S. Marshals.