Brainerd Family Displaced After House Fire; 3 Cats Rescued By Firefighters

A Brainerd family and their pets are safe following a Monday afternoon fire, but their home was significantly damaged.At 2:55 PM on 2/5/24,Chattanooga Fire Department said Red Shift companies were called to a duplex in the 200 block of S. Howell Avenue at 2:55 p.m. Station 13 personnel spotted smoke on their way to the scene. On arrival, they found a working fire and launched an immediate attack, getting the flames under control in 20 minutes.All occupants were out of the residence and safe.Firefighters rescued three cats from the structure. The cause of the fire is under investigation.Three adults and one child were displaced and will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.