UAW Says Over Half Of Chattanooga Volkswagen Workers Have Signed Union Cards

A majority of workers at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga plant have signed cards to join the UAW, less than 60 days after the workers announced a campaign to form a union at the German automaker’s only US assembly plant, the UAW said.

The union said, "The milestone marks the first non-union auto plant to publicly announce majority support among the dozens of auto plants where workers have begun organizing in recent months.

"The grassroots effort sprang up in the wake of the record victories for Big Three autoworkers in the UAW’s historic Stand Up Strike win."