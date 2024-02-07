Prescribed Burn Scheduled For Maclellan Island’s 25 Acres In Downtown Chattanooga

A planned controlled burn initiative for Maclellan Island in downtown Chattanooga, slated for late February or early March, was announced today.Officials from Audubon Acres, Chattanooga Fire Department and CDOT held a press conference at 11 a.m. at Blue Rhino at Coolidge Park and said the burn is an effort aimed to restore the island's historical native hardwoods and biodiversity."Prescribed burns emulate natural fire cycles, playing a pivotal role in revitalizing forests and preserving ecological equilibrium," officials said."These low-intensity burns prioritize safety and are executed solely by certified experts. This announcement will go over the burn and smoke plan, safety, ideal weather conditions and key goals for invasive plant removal."During the late February to early March time period, additional prescribed burns are scheduled for Audubon Acres, situated at 900 N. Sanctuary Road in East Brainerd and bordering East Ridge. The City of Chattanooga will offer support from the Fire Department and the Chattanooga Department of Transportation. The East Ridge Fire Department will be actively involved at Audubon Acres as well. All permits have been obtained, ensuring that these operations proceed safely."