City Council To Consider Applying For $500,000 Rail Passenger Service Grant

  • Saturday, March 16, 2024

The city is applying for a $500,000 Corridor Identification and Development Program grant aimed at returning passenger rail service to Chattanooga.

The Corridor Identification and Development Program is described as a comprehensive intercity passenger rail planning and development program exploring new service between Atlanta and Savannah and from Atlanta to Nashville and Memphis via Chattanooga.

The City Council is set to consider a resolution on Tuesday applying for the grant.

It would be used for eligible activities to include the development of a scope, schedule, and cost estimate for preparing a service development plan for this Corridor.

If there are remaining funds from the $500,000 left over, that would go toward future rail passenger project phases.

