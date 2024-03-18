Latest Headlines

Attorney Says "Butt Naked" Neighbor Broke In Through Window, Came Up Stairs After Him

  Monday, March 18, 2024
Glendon Callan
Glendon Callan

An attorney said a "butt naked" neighbor broke through a window of his house and came up a staircase after him.

General Sessions Court Judge Larry Ables bound charges to the Grand Jury against 40-year-old Glendon Callan and ordered her to stay away from her property that is next to that of attorney Chris Jones.

Ms. Callan is charged with aggravated burglary, assault on a first responder and retaliation against an officer in the incident last June 14 on Sherwood Avenue on the side of Missionary Ridge.

Prosecutor Ben Boyer opened the hearing saying that at some point the state might have to show videos that were "somewhat salacious."

Attorney Robin Flores, representing the defendant, said he might bring up videos "of when Jones was at my client's house." It turned out that no videos were played.

Attorney Jones said he has lived at his large residence on Sherwood for 11 years. He said Ms. Callan and her boyfriend moved in next door in late 2016.

He said she began to have "uninvited contact" with him. He said, "I have avoided her presence since I first met her."

The attorney said on the evening of June 13 Ms. Callan "began walking butt naked in front of my house" - making several passes by - he found by examining a security camera after arriving home.

On the video at one point, he said, "Young boys who live at the shotgun house down the street were following her."

Attorney Jones said as he was getting ready for work the next morning "she did it again. She walked past my house butt naked." He said she was carrying a rock as she went by his vehicle.

He said he was still in his house when he heard glass breaking downstairs. He said he saw Ms. Gallan leaning inside a broken window. He said, "She was looking for me. It was clear that she was not acting normal."

Attorney Jones said he heard more glass breaking and thought, "She's trying to attack me or kill me."

He said, "She stuck her head in and in one moment she slithered though a 27x10" window frame."

The attorney said he gave her a verbal command to stop, but she kept coming up the stairs. He said, "She was like a robot, like Terminator 2."

He said she only retreated when he told her, "I have a gun."

A city police officer who responded said he found Ms. Callan at her house wearing only a bathrobe. He said she had marks on her and was bleeding. He said he tried to get her medical help, but she kept resisting.

At one point, he said, she grabbed his taser and told him, "I'm going to ------- you."

Another officer who arrived said, as they were walking down a steep hill to get Ms. Callan into an ambulance, she tripped him, causing him to fall and injure his hand. He said Ms. Callan resisted throughout the ambulance ride while yelling and had to be restrained.

Judge Ables said Ms. Callan would be on Level 2 probation and be under a GPS monitor.

Attorney Flores said Ms. Callan and her boyfriend now live elsewhere, but still own the property on Sherwood.

