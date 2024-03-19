Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|AWOLOWO, APRIL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/29/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BARNETT, PRINTICE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BENJAMIN, TYMONDD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/14/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BIBBS, DEBRA LEE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 04/21/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|BROWN, SHILO SHANTELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/13/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARROLL, PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/19/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST
- PROHIBITED USE OF PHONE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY
|
|CLARK, WILLIAM CLYDE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDE
|
|CLAXTON, THOMAS BEDFORD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/03/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- EVADING ARREST
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- SPEEDING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CLAYWELL, KEITH WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/16/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|COLSTON, DEBORAH ANNE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/13/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF
|
|DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/20/1989
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DEWS, JERSHAY D
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/23/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|DOUGLAS, DARIUS JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/22/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FISHER, DETONA QUINTEZ
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|HAMILTON, GWENDOLYN DENISE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/23/1982
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/08/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|HARPER, WILLIAM CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
|
|HICKS, RONALD LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOOPER, DAVID GENE
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 06/27/1949
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|HUGHES, KENDRICK SHERON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/26/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- (PTR) POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- (PTR) DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MARIJUANA
- (PTR) DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-XANEX
- (PTR) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JONES, MEKHI PIERRE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/23/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|JULIAN, DAVID DUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/13/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
|
|KERNS, MATTHEW KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/15/1987
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)
|
|LONG, JENNY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/20/1978
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LONG JR, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/31/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|
|MCPHERSON, JAMES JR
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/14/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MOORE, LATAIVOS K
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/26/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|MOORER, DEONTE NOAH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/09/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/19/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
|
|NOLAN, BILLIE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/28/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PECK III, ROBERT GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/01/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RAINEY, JONATHAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RANDOLPH, AMDAN K
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/22/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (39-12-103)
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED (55-50-504)
- NO INSURANCE (55-12-139)
|
|RAY, DEANGELO MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/10/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SCHMUCKER, AUSTIN WADE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/15/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SEAGROVES, FELICIA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/15/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHERARD, QUINTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/31/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, TARICE LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/11/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
- CRIMINAL CONSPRACY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|STOKER, TAMMY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/05/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|STUDDARD, DERRICK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SUTTLES, JACKIE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/03/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY POSSESSIONOF STOLEN PROP
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- EVADING ARREST MISDEMENOR EVADING
|
|WEBB, JAMES BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- ASSAULT
|
|WITHROW, PATRICK LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/31/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|WOLFFORD, CLINT MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/31/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|