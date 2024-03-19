Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AWOLOWO, APRIL 
105 EUCLID STREET ATHENS, 373030000 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OVER $1000

BARNETT, PRINTICE JAMES 
1614 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BENJAMIN, TYMONDD 
608 BRENTWOOD AVE LUBBOCK, 79416 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BIBBS, DEBRA LEE 
1055 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FALSE REPORTS

BROWN, SHILO SHANTELL 
209 W 41ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101608 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARROLL, PATRICE 
45 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING ARREST
PROHIBITED USE OF PHONE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY

CLAIBORNE, PHILIP CARL 
1407 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215607 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CLARK, WILLIAM CLYDE 
100 WILSON ROAD CHICKAMUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDE

CLAXTON, THOMAS BEDFORD 
6612 WACONDA POINT RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
EVADING ARREST
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CLAYWELL, KEITH WAYNE 
48 CROSS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

COLSTON, DEBORAH ANNE 
361 OTTER FALLS RD SEWANEE, 37375 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF

DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE 
141 SIGNAL HILLS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEWS, JERSHAY D 
1232 CYPRESS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DOUGLAS, DARIUS JERMAINE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE 
2810 SAINT JOHNS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION INTERFERENCE WITH 911 CALL

FISHER, DETONA QUINTEZ 
1613 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063516 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

HAMILTON, GWENDOLYN DENISE 
7740 NAUTICAL WAY APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: 
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT

HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON 
410 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

HARPER, WILLIAM CHARLES 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

HICKS, RONALD LEE 
411 MONEY TREE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374053042 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOOPER, DAVID GENE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

HUGHES, KENDRICK SHERON 
2606 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(PTR) POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
(PTR) DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MARIJUANA
(PTR) DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-XANEX
(PTR) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JONES, MEKHI PIERRE 
5008 GOLFVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

JONES, TASHA NICOLE 
613 KENNINGTON SOUTH NASHVILLE, 37040 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT

JULIAN, DAVID DUSTIN 
3810 CUSCOWILLA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374154326 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

KERNS, MATTHEW KENNETH 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)

KRUS, ZACKERY V 
730 GERMANTOWN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LONG, JENNY LYNN 
110 EAST NEWBERRY APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LONG JR, MICHAEL 
3536 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

MCPHERSON, JAMES JR 
825 PINTA CI SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MOORE, LATAIVOS K 
2107 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

MOORE, SHERRILYN ANEAL 
2907 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061811 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

MOORER, DEONTE NOAH 
1306 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN 
137 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

NOLAN, BILLIE JEAN 
1071 HIGHWAY 27 WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

OHAVER, ELIJAH TAYLOR 
7900 GANN RD HIXSON, 373432195 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

PECK III, ROBERT GEORGE 
823 W 12TH ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RANDOLPH, AMDAN K 
251 SUNRISE AVE NASHVILLE, 37211 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (39-12-103)
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED (55-50-504)
NO INSURANCE (55-12-139)

RAY, DEANGELO MAURICE 
213 W 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SCHMUCKER, AUSTIN WADE 
557 CARINAL RD RINGGOLD, 30376 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

SEAGROVES, FELICIA ELIZABETH 
153 PLAIN VIEW LAKE DR TRACY CITY, 37387 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SEGARRA, KATELYN SERENA 
540 OSPREY WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING (HANDS FREE)

SHERARD, QUINTIN LEE 
301 WILBERAHAMA RD SPRINGFIELD, 01109 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, TARICE LAMONT 
116 CANTON COURT NASHVILLE, 37027 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
CRIMINAL CONSPRACY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

STOKER, TAMMY LEIGH 
1511 S MACK SMITH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA, GA)

STUDDARD, DERRICK LAMAR 
1198 HENDRICKS ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SUTTLES, JACKIE DEWAYNE 
231 WAUHATCHIE PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

THREAT, ERIC LAMAR 
484 KING CREST LN HIXSON, 373432824 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL 
158 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY POSSESSIONOF STOLEN PROP
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST MISDEMENOR EVADING

WITHROW, PATRICK LEWIS 
3930 BOWMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WOLFFORD, CLINT MATTHEW 
5730 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

