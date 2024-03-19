Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AWOLOWO, APRIL

105 EUCLID STREET ATHENS, 373030000

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OVER $1000



BARNETT, PRINTICE JAMES

1614 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BENJAMIN, TYMONDD

608 BRENTWOOD AVE LUBBOCK, 79416

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BIBBS, DEBRA LEE

1055 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FALSE REPORTS



BROWN, SHILO SHANTELL

209 W 41ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101608

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARROLL, PATRICE

45 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

RESISTING ARREST

PROHIBITED USE OF PHONE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY



CLAIBORNE, PHILIP CARL

1407 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215607

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CLARK, WILLIAM CLYDE

100 WILSON ROAD CHICKAMUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDECLAXTON, THOMAS BEDFORD6612 WACONDA POINT RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESEVADING ARRESTAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONAGGRAVATED BURGLARYSPEEDINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACLAYWELL, KEITH WAYNE48 CROSS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)COLSTON, DEBORAH ANNE361 OTTER FALLS RD SEWANEE, 37375Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OFDAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE141 SIGNAL HILLS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DEWS, JERSHAY D1232 CYPRESS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)DOUGLAS, DARIUS JERMAINEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTFINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE2810 SAINT JOHNS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION INTERFERENCE WITH 911 CALLFISHER, DETONA QUINTEZ1613 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063516Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONHAMILTON, GWENDOLYN DENISE7740 NAUTICAL WAY APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:HARASSMENTHARASSMENTHARDEN, THADDIUS DEON410 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)HARPER, WILLIAM CHARLES727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISMHICKS, RONALD LEE411 MONEY TREE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374053042Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOOPER, DAVID GENEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFEHUGHES, KENDRICK SHERON2606 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff(PTR) POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED(PTR) DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MARIJUANA(PTR) DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-XANEX(PTR) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEJONES, MEKHI PIERRE5008 GOLFVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYJONES, TASHA NICOLE613 KENNINGTON SOUTH NASHVILLE, 37040Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffIN TRANSITJULIAN, DAVID DUSTIN3810 CUSCOWILLA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374154326Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GKERNS, MATTHEW KENNETH727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)KRUS, ZACKERY V730 GERMANTOWN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELONG, JENNY LYNN110 EAST NEWBERRY APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LONG JR, MICHAEL3536 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGMCPHERSON, JAMES JR825 PINTA CI SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCESFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMOORE, LATAIVOS K2107 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)MOORE, SHERRILYN ANEAL2907 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061811Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTMOORER, DEONTE NOAH1306 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEARMORRIS, RICHARD OLAN137 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FORNOLAN, BILLIE JEAN1071 HIGHWAY 27 WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYOHAVER, ELIJAH TAYLOR7900 GANN RD HIXSON, 373432195Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPECK III, ROBERT GEORGE823 W 12TH ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRANDOLPH, AMDAN K251 SUNRISE AVE NASHVILLE, 37211Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (39-12-103)DRIVING ON SUSPENDED (55-50-504)NO INSURANCE (55-12-139)RAY, DEANGELO MAURICE213 W 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSCHMUCKER, AUSTIN WADE557 CARINAL RD RINGGOLD, 30376Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARYSEAGROVES, FELICIA ELIZABETH153 PLAIN VIEW LAKE DR TRACY CITY, 37387Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SEGARRA, KATELYN SERENA540 OSPREY WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTEXTING WHILE DRIVING (HANDS FREE)SHERARD, QUINTIN LEE301 WILBERAHAMA RD SPRINGFIELD, 01109Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, TARICE LAMONT116 CANTON COURT NASHVILLE, 37027Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON SUSPENDEDCRIMINAL CONSPRACYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONSTOKER, TAMMY LEIGH1511 S MACK SMITH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA, GA)STUDDARD, DERRICK LAMAR1198 HENDRICKS ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESUTTLES, JACKIE DEWAYNE231 WAUHATCHIE PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHREAT, ERIC LAMAR484 KING CREST LN HIXSON, 373432824Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDUPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL158 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OF PROPERTY POSSESSIONOF STOLEN PROPRECKLESS DRIVINGEVADING ARREST MISDEMENOR EVADINGWITHROW, PATRICK LEWIS3930 BOWMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)WOLFFORD, CLINT MATTHEW5730 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

AWOLOWO, APRIL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/29/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $1000 BARNETT, PRINTICE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/07/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BENJAMIN, TYMONDD

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/14/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BIBBS, DEBRA LEE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 04/21/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FALSE REPORTS BROWN, SHILO SHANTELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/13/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARROLL, PATRICE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/19/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST

PROHIBITED USE OF PHONE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY CLARK, WILLIAM CLYDE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/01/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDE CLAXTON, THOMAS BEDFORD

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/03/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

EVADING ARREST

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CLAYWELL, KEITH WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 08/16/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) COLSTON, DEBORAH ANNE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/13/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF

DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/20/1989

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEWS, JERSHAY D

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/23/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) DOUGLAS, DARIUS JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/22/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT FISHER, DETONA QUINTEZ

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/05/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION HAMILTON, GWENDOLYN DENISE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/23/1982

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/08/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT) HARPER, WILLIAM CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/21/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM HICKS, RONALD LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/17/1986

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOOPER, DAVID GENE

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 06/27/1949

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE HUGHES, KENDRICK SHERON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/26/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

(PTR) POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

(PTR) DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MARIJUANA

(PTR) DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-XANEX

(PTR) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JONES, MEKHI PIERRE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/23/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY JULIAN, DAVID DUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/13/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G KERNS, MATTHEW KENNETH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/15/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING) LONG, JENNY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/20/1978

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LONG JR, MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/31/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING MCPHERSON, JAMES JR

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/14/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MOORE, LATAIVOS K

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/26/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) MOORER, DEONTE NOAH

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/09/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/19/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR NOLAN, BILLIE JEAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/28/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PECK III, ROBERT GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 08/01/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT RAINEY, JONATHAN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT RANDOLPH, AMDAN K

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/22/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (39-12-103)

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED (55-50-504)

NO INSURANCE (55-12-139) RAY, DEANGELO MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/10/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/10/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SCHMUCKER, AUSTIN WADE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/15/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY SEAGROVES, FELICIA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/15/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHERARD, QUINTIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/31/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, TARICE LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/11/1974

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

CRIMINAL CONSPRACY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION STOKER, TAMMY LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/05/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA, GA) STUDDARD, DERRICK LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/13/1987

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SUTTLES, JACKIE DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/03/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/31/1998

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY POSSESSIONOF STOLEN PROP

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST MISDEMENOR EVADING WEBB, JAMES BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/07/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR

ASSAULT WITHROW, PATRICK LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/31/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WOLFFORD, CLINT MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/31/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





