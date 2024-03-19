Collegedale Honors Police Officers As Well As Citizen Who Responded On "Silver Alert"

Officers from the Collegedale Police Department were presented with nation awards, from the American Police Hall of Fame, at the city’s commission meeting Monday night. They are in addition to those given out at the awards banquet held in February.

Police Chief Jack Sapp recognized Officers Shawn Lewis, Al Hastings and Corporal Chase Watson for multiple law enforcement actions benefiting the Collegedale community. Additionally, Michael Allen Gerard a resident of Collegedale, was given a civilian award for responding to a “silver alert,” finding a missing elderly person, and alerting the police department, which led to a safe return home of the individual.

Chief Sapp also announced that Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy has recognized the Collegedale Police Department as their law enforcement partner of the year.

To continue attracting quality police personnel, Chief Sapp was authorized to participate in a grant for the Tennessee Law Enforcement Hiring, Training and Recruitment Program. The city will receive up to $200,000, which is aimed at recruiting and retaining police officers by providing additional pay in the form of bonuses. The grant will be given to the police department in five annual payments of $40,000. Officers hired between May 1, 2023 up to 2028 will be eligible. An officer hired by the city who has one-to-seven years of experience will receive a bonus of $10,000 spread over three years. Officers with no experience who join the Collegedale Police Department are eligible to receive an $8,000 bonus spread over three years.

Public Works Director Eric Sines received approval to purchase a new piece of equipment that can be used by both the sewer department and by public works. Because of delays in building a new pump station, money that had been budgeted for it will instead be used to buy a compact track loader for $137,400, to be paid out of the sewer fund.

Finance Manager Michelle Toro gave the finance report for the month of February. At two-thirds of the way through the fiscal year, the city has received 53 percent of projected revenues and has spent 72 percent of projected expenditures. The cause for that high number is a garbage truck that was ordered last year, that has been delivered and paid for. The bulk of property taxes have now been received, but that amount will be included in the March financial report. Money in the bank increased from around $3 million to $6 million with the receipt of property taxes, and Ms. Toro said she is in the process of looking for the best interest rates.

A community food drive was held in the Stratford Place neighborhood this past weekend, and 468 pounds of food were collected in a matter of a couple of hours. The commission members thanked the residents who participated in the food drive. Vice Mayor Tim Johnson said there were 272 people who came through the Apison Food Pantry that day, indicating that there is a definite need in the community.