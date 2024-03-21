Latest Headlines

  Thursday, March 21, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, ERIC RUSSELL 
HOMELESS LANSING, 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARNOLD, MARCUS TODD 
201 EADS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374124088 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

BOYD, BARTHOLOMEW 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(ATTEMPTED) BURGLARY OF AUTO
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BOYD, NATHANIEL TERRELL 
6120 NOTTINGHAM RD.

CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLINS, BILLY MILES 
244 GAMBLE RD NW GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DAVIS, JOSHUA MICHAEL 
919 BELLVAR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

DOUGLAS, CALVIN LEE 
1908 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

FRANCISCO, JOYCE LYN 
202 LEGGETT RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GILES, AARON SCOTT 
2315 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GOLDSMITH, MADISON LOU 
414 SHADOW PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOODWIN, ALONZO TREMAYNE 
4616 SUNFLOWER LANE APT 1108 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GUZMAN, VICTOR MANUEL 
1311 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAYNES, MADISON ELIZABETH 
9201 VILLAGEWOOD DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HENRY, WALTER JERMACK 
1410 ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374023907 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOARD, WILLIAM HALE 
1137 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER 
7707 LEE HWY APT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JOHNSON, CHRISTINA RIVES 
515 LYTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS 
7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 902 CHATTANOOGA, 374215960 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

JOHNSON, JEFFERY GLENN 
5407 SUNNYSIDE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

KEEL, TIMMY CRAIG 
224 PROVIENCE RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCCANE, DARNELL LORENZO 
5409 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SERIAL NUMBERS - ALTERING, REMOVING OR POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NAVA, ALFREDO MORA 
970 BOCARATOU DR FOREST PARK, 30279 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNLIA

NOVENE, ERRICA DANIELS 
7023 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST

OCHSIE, KYLE LEWIS 
4248 COOLWATER DRIVE COLORADO SPRINGS, 80916 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEDIGO, ASHLEY HALL 
1468 MINERAL SRPING RD DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

REVIERE, DEVIN A SHAUN 
904 SHERIDAN CRT CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SLACK, DREW ALAN 
2416 BLUERIDGE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

STEWART, GARRISON ALEXANDER 
9689 PECAN SPRINGS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

TAYLOR, JORDAN NICCOLE 
2601 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TOWNSEND, TIFFANY 
120 BELLINGHAM DR NE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE

TRIMBLE, ANTHONY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

TYSON, IEISHA S 
30 TUNNEL BLVD APT 100 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WALKER, AALIYAH S 
1938 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374161923 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FAILURE TO RENDER AID

WHITE, TERRI LAYLA 
14417 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILEY, CLARENCE 
3701 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, BRANDON LUKE 
8225 OXFORD DR LAKESITE, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

WINGO, MARK COLEMAN 
119 NORMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

WOODWARD, TERRY RANDAL 
158 BLEDSOE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAIL TO YIELD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

YANES VARELA, RODOLFO ANDRES 
5503 RIVERDALE RD ATLANTA, 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION

ARNOLD, MARCUS TODD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/13/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
BOYD, BARTHOLOMEW
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/24/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • (ATTEMPTED) BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BOYD, NATHANIEL TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/19/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, JOSHUA MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/19/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
DOUGLAS, CALVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/03/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
FRANCISCO, JOYCE LYN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/25/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GILES, AARON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/28/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GOLDSMITH, MADISON LOU
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/21/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOODWIN, ALONZO TREMAYNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/02/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GUZMAN, VICTOR MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/19/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAYNES, MADISON ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/08/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HENRY, WALTER JERMACK
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/29/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOARD, WILLIAM HALE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/29/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
JOHNSON, CHRISTINA RIVES
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/06/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/23/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
JOHNSON, JEFFERY GLENN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
KEEL, TIMMY CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 09/21/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NAVA, ALFREDO MORA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/14/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNLIA
NOVENE, ERRICA DANIELS
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/05/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • SPEEDING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
OCHSIE, KYLE LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEDIGO, ASHLEY HALL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/06/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
REVIERE, DEVIN A SHAUN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/13/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SLACK, DREW ALAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
STEWART, GARRISON ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/21/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
TAYLOR, JORDAN NICCOLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/18/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TOWNSEND, TIFFANY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/13/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE
TRIMBLE, ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/26/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
TYSON, IEISHA S
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WALKER, AALIYAH S
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • FAILURE TO RENDER AID
WHITE, TERRI LAYLA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILEY, CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/11/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILSON, BRANDON LUKE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/29/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
WINGO, MARK COLEMAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/23/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
WOODWARD, TERRY RANDAL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/12/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAIL TO YIELD
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
YANES VARELA, RODOLFO ANDRES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/14/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION





