Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, ERIC RUSSELL

HOMELESS LANSING,

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



ARNOLD, MARCUS TODD

201 EADS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374124088

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)



BOYD, BARTHOLOMEW

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

(ATTEMPTED) BURGLARY OF AUTO

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BOYD, NATHANIEL TERRELL

6120 NOTTINGHAM RD.

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, MARCUS TODD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/13/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) BOYD, BARTHOLOMEW

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/24/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

(ATTEMPTED) BURGLARY OF AUTO

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BOYD, NATHANIEL TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/19/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, JOSHUA MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/19/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT) DOUGLAS, CALVIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/03/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT FRANCISCO, JOYCE LYN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/25/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GILES, AARON SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/28/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GOLDSMITH, MADISON LOU

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/21/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOODWIN, ALONZO TREMAYNE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/02/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

FAILURE TO APPEAR GUZMAN, VICTOR MANUEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/19/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAYNES, MADISON ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/08/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HENRY, WALTER JERMACK

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/29/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOARD, WILLIAM HALE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/29/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS JOHNSON, CHRISTINA RIVES

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/06/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/23/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS JOHNSON, JEFFERY GLENN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/04/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT KEEL, TIMMY CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 09/21/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA NAVA, ALFREDO MORA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/14/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNLIA NOVENE, ERRICA DANIELS

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/05/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST OCHSIE, KYLE LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/16/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PEDIGO, ASHLEY HALL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/06/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S REVIERE, DEVIN A SHAUN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/13/2003

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SLACK, DREW ALAN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/12/1981

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR STEWART, GARRISON ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/21/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) TAYLOR, JORDAN NICCOLE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/18/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TOWNSEND, TIFFANY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/13/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE TRIMBLE, ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/26/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT) TYSON, IEISHA S

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT WALKER, AALIYAH S

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/12/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FAILURE TO RENDER AID WHITE, TERRI LAYLA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/20/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILEY, CLARENCE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/11/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, BRANDON LUKE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/29/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT) WINGO, MARK COLEMAN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/23/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN WOODWARD, TERRY RANDAL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/12/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

FAIL TO YIELD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE YANES VARELA, RODOLFO ANDRES

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/14/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION

CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COLLINS, BILLY MILES244 GAMBLE RD NW GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)DAVIS, JOSHUA MICHAEL919 BELLVAR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)DOUGLAS, CALVIN LEE1908 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTFRANCISCO, JOYCE LYN202 LEGGETT RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEGILES, AARON SCOTT2315 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGOLDSMITH, MADISON LOU414 SHADOW PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GOODWIN, ALONZO TREMAYNE4616 SUNFLOWER LANE APT 1108 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCFAILURE TO APPEARGUZMAN, VICTOR MANUEL1311 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HAYNES, MADISON ELIZABETH9201 VILLAGEWOOD DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTHENRY, WALTER JERMACK1410 ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374023907Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOARD, WILLIAM HALE1137 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSHOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER7707 LEE HWY APT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTJOHNSON, CHRISTINA RIVES515 LYTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONJOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 902 CHATTANOOGA, 374215960Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSJOHNSON, JEFFERY GLENN5407 SUNNYSIDE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTKEEL, TIMMY CRAIG224 PROVIENCE RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMCCANE, DARNELL LORENZO5409 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDSERIAL NUMBERS - ALTERING, REMOVING OR POSSESSIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIANAVA, ALFREDO MORA970 BOCARATOU DR FOREST PARK, 30279Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNLIANOVENE, ERRICA DANIELS7023 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESPEEDINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TESTOCHSIE, KYLE LEWIS4248 COOLWATER DRIVE COLORADO SPRINGS, 80916Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEDIGO, ASHLEY HALL1468 MINERAL SRPING RD DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SREVIERE, DEVIN A SHAUN904 SHERIDAN CRT CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OF PROPERTYSLACK, DREW ALAN2416 BLUERIDGE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARSTEWART, GARRISON ALEXANDER9689 PECAN SPRINGS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)TAYLOR, JORDAN NICCOLE2601 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTOWNSEND, TIFFANY120 BELLINGHAM DR NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVETRIMBLE, ANTHONYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)TYSON, IEISHA S30 TUNNEL BLVD APT 100 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTWALKER, AALIYAH S1938 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374161923Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCHILD NEGLECTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYFAILURE TO RENDER AIDWHITE, TERRI LAYLA14417 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWILEY, CLARENCE3701 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILSON, BRANDON LUKE8225 OXFORD DR LAKESITE, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)WINGO, MARK COLEMAN119 NORMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNWOODWARD, TERRY RANDAL158 BLEDSOE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAIL TO YIELDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEYANES VARELA, RODOLFO ANDRES5503 RIVERDALE RD ATLANTA,Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSION





