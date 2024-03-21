Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ARNOLD, MARCUS TODD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/13/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|BOYD, BARTHOLOMEW
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/24/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
- (ATTEMPTED) BURGLARY OF AUTO
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BOYD, NATHANIEL TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/19/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, JOSHUA MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/19/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|DOUGLAS, CALVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/03/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|FRANCISCO, JOYCE LYN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/25/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GILES, AARON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/28/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GOLDSMITH, MADISON LOU
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/21/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOODWIN, ALONZO TREMAYNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/02/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|GUZMAN, VICTOR MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/19/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAYNES, MADISON ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/08/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HENRY, WALTER JERMACK
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/29/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOARD, WILLIAM HALE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/29/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|JOHNSON, CHRISTINA RIVES
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/06/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
|
|JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/23/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|JOHNSON, JEFFERY GLENN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|KEEL, TIMMY CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 09/21/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|NAVA, ALFREDO MORA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/14/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNLIA
|
|NOVENE, ERRICA DANIELS
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/05/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SPEEDING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
|
|OCHSIE, KYLE LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEDIGO, ASHLEY HALL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/06/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|REVIERE, DEVIN A SHAUN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/13/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SLACK, DREW ALAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|STEWART, GARRISON ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/21/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|TAYLOR, JORDAN NICCOLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/18/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TOWNSEND, TIFFANY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/13/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE
|
|TRIMBLE, ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/26/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|
|TYSON, IEISHA S
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|WALKER, AALIYAH S
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
- CHILD NEGLECT
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
|
|WHITE, TERRI LAYLA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WILEY, CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/11/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILSON, BRANDON LUKE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/29/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|
|WINGO, MARK COLEMAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/23/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
|
|WOODWARD, TERRY RANDAL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/12/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
- FAIL TO YIELD
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|YANES VARELA, RODOLFO ANDRES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/14/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2024
Charge(s):
|