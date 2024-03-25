Officials Mum On Soddy Daisy Wreck; Cite Ongoing Investigation

Officials are not releasing information on a Soddy Daisy wreck in which early reports said two people were killed and others injured.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said, "The District Attorney’s Office serving Hamilton County has invoked Rule 16 of criminal procedure. The requested records are a part of an ongoing investigation and can’t be released at this time.

"For more information, please contact the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office."

The District Attorney’s Office serving Hamilton County Tennessee has invoked Rule 16 of criminal procedure. The requested records are a part of an ongoing investigation and can’t be released at this time. For more information, please contact the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office.

The wreck was at 12300 Old Dayton Pike either late Friday night or early Saturday morning.