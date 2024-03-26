Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, GLADYS FAYE 
7319 SUTTON ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 77 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

ALVAREZ, DOMINGO L 
3002 GLACIER AVE AVON PARK, 33825 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BAKER, EDDIE CLARENCE 
4846 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BANKES, GRACIE M 
6212 ST ANDREWS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BANKES, HUNTER ROAN 
6212 ST ANDREWS WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

BASS, ALEXUS MONIQUE 
2120 CHESNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BAXTER, DANIEL WILLIAM 
3902 ROSALIND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BEELER, AMANDA RAE 
6902 MOCKINGBIRD LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

BELL, GREGORY LEBRON 
710 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BISHOP, TANNER CHASE 
4725 DAYTON AVENUE GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

CHAIN, TYRONE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CHAPMAN, EDWARD IV 
4619 ENGLISH AVE APT.

B CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COSME, BROOKLYN ANGELINA BAY 
2006 EAST 20TH CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING

DAVIS, MARVIN DARREL 
1020 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DURHAM, SAMMY LEE 
11530 LONDON LANE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

FORD, JASMINE DENISE 
1906 OLIVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRAZIER, ALEXANDRYA 
723 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024704 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GILBREATH, JUSTIN DEWAYNE 
1028 CARISSA RD SYLVALYA, 35756 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRINDSTAFF, CHRISTOPHER ROGER 
48 J HARVEY RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

HALL, KHALID ZAKARIYA 
3515 COTTONWOOD DR MONTOGOMERY, 36109 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FALSE REPORTS

HENDERSON, SABRA LIN 
312 DUNN ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

HENLEY, CHRISTOPHER KIRT 
48 DAY VIEW LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ, DARWIN 
5346 HAISTEN CT EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HICKS, RANDALL BARRY 
3821 LONGVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

HUDSON, AMAYA M 
5502 ORLIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

JACKSON, SHAWN REED 
342 SWEET LAND DR RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL 
17 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, DANNY BRIAN 
9218 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

LEWIS, JOSHUA LEE 
2118 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373797115 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

LIGHTFORD, CHRISTOPHER LEE 
1201 BOYNTON DR, APT 316 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT

LOMAX, WILLIAM LOUIS 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST

LOVETT, KIM 
1 E 11TH ST APT 609 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCCLURKIN, JADE AALIYAH 
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MCGUIRE, WHITNEY DASTONA 
1035 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MILLS, MAURICE ANTWON 
2441 LEANNE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

MOORE, NATINA ROLIA 
805 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEAL, JAMES THOMAS 
6909 ECHO GLEN DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

NORRIS, DERRICK A 
8461 REFUGE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PARIS, MANYAH C 
2515 JUDSON CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PEACE, SARAH ABIGAIL 
145 COLONY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

RAKESTRAW, DEASHIA JAVON 
6423 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SARTAN, REBECCA LYNN 
1075 11TH ST CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SAYLOR, BRANDON CODY 
885 PATRICK DR LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, CHARLES OSCAR 
164 VINEYARD LANE SWEATWATER, 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, PAUL ANTHONY 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES 
1801 Hollister Rd Signal Mountain, 373771529 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

SPIKES, AKENIOUS DEMORIO 
176 WASHINGTON STREET MCDONOUGH, 30253 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FRAUDULENT TRANSFER OF MOTOR VEHICLE

STALLION, ONITA 
2 FRAWLEY RD APT A CHATTANOOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

STEVENS, JAMES PATRICK 
134 HIGHLAND DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TERC, ESAMIL N 
3800 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THOMAS, JAMALL RASHAD 
3801 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

THORNHILL, AVA RENAE 
7716 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

UPSHAW, DEJUAN LEBRON 
453 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VAUGHT, LATOYA FAYE 
7518 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211819 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WATSON, DEONTAE TYRESE 
1906 NORTH JACKSON ST ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WEBSTER, JONATHAN ADARE 
545 CRANBERRY WAY APT C HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WHALEY, CHAZTUS DENONZO 
7609 HOLIDAY HILLS #200 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ZACKERY, JAZMINE DANIELLE 
501 DEBRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:
ALLEN, GLADYS FAYE
Age at Arrest: 77
Date of Birth: 01/18/1947
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
ALVAREZ, DOMINGO L
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 12/20/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
BAKER, EDDIE CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/21/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BANKES, GRACIE M
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/05/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BANKES, HUNTER ROAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/03/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BASS, ALEXUS MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/15/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BAXTER, DANIEL WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/09/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BEELER, AMANDA RAE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/07/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BELL, GREGORY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/11/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BISHOP, TANNER CHASE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/05/1996
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
COSME, BROOKLYN ANGELINA BAY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/10/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/26/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAVIS, MARVIN DARREL
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 05/07/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DURHAM, SAMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/12/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
FORD, JASMINE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/12/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GILBREATH, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/28/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GLENN, GREGORY VICTOR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/31/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN STEARNS CO, MN)
HALL, KHALID ZAKARIYA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/08/2002
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
HARVEY, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/11/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENDERSON, SABRA LIN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 02/09/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
HENLEY, CHRISTOPHER KIRT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/25/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ, DARWIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/16/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HICKS, RANDALL BARRY
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 07/31/1953
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
HUDSON, AMAYA M
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
JACKSON, SHAWN REED
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/08/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/20/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, DANNY BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/11/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LINDER, TODD ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/23/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LINGERFELT, ADRIAN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/18/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
LOMAX, WILLIAM LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/26/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • EVADING ARREST
LOVETT, KIM
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/18/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MILLS, MAURICE ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/30/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MOORE, NATINA ROLIA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/14/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NEAL, JAMES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/31/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
NORRIS, DERRICK A
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/02/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
OLSSON, BRYAN FRANCIS LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PARIS, MANYAH C
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/06/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PEACE, SARAH ABIGAIL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/06/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
RAKESTRAW, DEASHIA JAVON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/13/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SAYLOR, BRANDON CODY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/01/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, CHARLES OSCAR
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/10/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, PAUL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/27/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/13/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
SPIKES, AKENIOUS DEMORIO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/09/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • FRAUDULENT TRANSFER OF MOTOR VEHICLE
STALLION, ONITA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/22/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
STEVENS, JAMES PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/17/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TERC, ESAMIL N
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/04/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THOMAS, JAMALL RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/16/1990
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
THORNHILL, AVA RENAE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
UPSHAW, DEJUAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WALKER, KEYJIAH LIBRON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/20/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • SPEEDING
WATSON, DEONTAE TYRESE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/30/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WEBSTER, JONATHAN ADARE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/03/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WHALEY, CHAZTUS DENONZO
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/02/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WOODS, TRAMELL DEWONE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/27/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR







