Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, GLADYS FAYE

Age at Arrest: 77

Date of Birth: 01/18/1947

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR ALVAREZ, DOMINGO L

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 12/20/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS BAKER, EDDIE CLARENCE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/21/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BANKES, GRACIE M

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/05/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BANKES, HUNTER ROAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/03/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BASS, ALEXUS MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/15/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BAXTER, DANIEL WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/09/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BEELER, AMANDA RAE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/07/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BELL, GREGORY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 07/11/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BISHOP, TANNER CHASE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/05/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

COSME, BROOKLYN ANGELINA BAY

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/10/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/26/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DAVIS, MARVIN DARREL

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 05/07/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DURHAM, SAMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/12/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY) FORD, JASMINE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/12/1989

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GILBREATH, JUSTIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/28/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLENN, GREGORY VICTOR

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/31/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN STEARNS CO, MN) HALL, KHALID ZAKARIYA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/08/2002

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS HARVEY, MICHAEL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/11/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDERSON, SABRA LIN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 02/09/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

HENLEY, CHRISTOPHER KIRT

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/25/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ, DARWIN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/16/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE HICKS, RANDALL BARRY

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 07/31/1953

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION HUDSON, AMAYA M

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/27/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) JACKSON, SHAWN REED

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/08/1977

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/20/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, DANNY BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/11/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION LINDER, TODD ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/23/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT LINGERFELT, ADRIAN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/18/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA) LOMAX, WILLIAM LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/26/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

LOVETT, KIM

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/18/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MILLS, MAURICE ANTWON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/30/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MOORE, NATINA ROLIA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/14/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEAL, JAMES THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/31/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW NORRIS, DERRICK A

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/02/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY OLSSON, BRYAN FRANCIS LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/27/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PARIS, MANYAH C

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/06/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PEACE, SARAH ABIGAIL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/06/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT RAKESTRAW, DEASHIA JAVON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/13/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SAYLOR, BRANDON CODY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/01/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, CHARLES OSCAR

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/10/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, PAUL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/27/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FAILURE TO APPEAR SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/13/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) SPIKES, AKENIOUS DEMORIO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/09/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FRAUDULENT TRANSFER OF MOTOR VEHICLE STALLION, ONITA

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/22/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION STEVENS, JAMES PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/17/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE TERC, ESAMIL N

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/04/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT THOMAS, JAMALL RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/16/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY THORNHILL, AVA RENAE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT UPSHAW, DEJUAN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/28/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WALKER, KEYJIAH LIBRON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/20/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING WATSON, DEONTAE TYRESE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/30/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE WEBSTER, JONATHAN ADARE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/03/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY WHALEY, CHAZTUS DENONZO

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/02/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR WOODS, TRAMELL DEWONE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/27/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

B CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COSME, BROOKLYN ANGELINA BAY2006 EAST 20TH CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSPEEDINGDAVIS, MARVIN DARREL1020 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDURHAM, SAMMY LEE11530 LONDON LANE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)FORD, JASMINE DENISE1906 OLIVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FRAZIER, ALEXANDRYA723 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024704Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTGILBREATH, JUSTIN DEWAYNE1028 CARISSA RD SYLVALYA, 35756Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GRINDSTAFF, CHRISTOPHER ROGER48 J HARVEY RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)HALL, KHALID ZAKARIYA3515 COTTONWOOD DR MONTOGOMERY, 36109Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFALSE REPORTSHENDERSON, SABRA LIN312 DUNN ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCHENLEY, CHRISTOPHER KIRT48 DAY VIEW LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HERNANDEZ, DARWIN5346 HAISTEN CT EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEHICKS, RANDALL BARRY3821 LONGVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONHUDSON, AMAYA M5502 ORLIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)JACKSON, SHAWN REED342 SWEET LAND DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEARJOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL17 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEWIS, DANNY BRIAN9218 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONLEWIS, JOSHUA LEE2118 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373797115Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCELIGHTFORD, CHRISTOPHER LEE1201 BOYNTON DR, APT 316 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTASSAULTLOMAX, WILLIAM LOUIS727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTLOVETT, KIM1 E 11TH ST APT 609 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCCLURKIN, JADE AALIYAH8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEMCGUIRE, WHITNEY DASTONA1035 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMILLS, MAURICE ANTWON2441 LEANNE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTMOORE, NATINA ROLIA805 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NEAL, JAMES THOMAS6909 ECHO GLEN DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWNORRIS, DERRICK A8461 REFUGE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPARIS, MANYAH C2515 JUDSON CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPEACE, SARAH ABIGAIL145 COLONY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTRAKESTRAW, DEASHIA JAVON6423 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SARTAN, REBECCA LYNN1075 11TH ST CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESAYLOR, BRANDON CODY885 PATRICK DR LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, CHARLES OSCAR164 VINEYARD LANE SWEATWATER,Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, PAUL ANTHONY727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGFAILURE TO APPEARSNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES1801 Hollister Rd Signal Mountain, 373771529Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)SPIKES, AKENIOUS DEMORIO176 WASHINGTON STREET MCDONOUGH, 30253Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONFRAUDULENT TRANSFER OF MOTOR VEHICLESTALLION, ONITA2 FRAWLEY RD APT A CHATTANOOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONSTEVENS, JAMES PATRICK134 HIGHLAND DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETERC, ESAMIL N3800 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHOMAS, JAMALL RASHAD3801 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED ROBBERYTHORNHILL, AVA RENAE7716 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTUPSHAW, DEJUAN LEBRON453 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTVAUGHT, LATOYA FAYE7518 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211819Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTWATSON, DEONTAE TYRESE1906 NORTH JACKSON ST ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEWEBSTER, JONATHAN ADARE545 CRANBERRY WAY APT C HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYWHALEY, CHAZTUS DENONZO7609 HOLIDAY HILLS #200 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYFAILURE TO APPEARZACKERY, JAZMINE DANIELLE501 DEBRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT





