New Townhouse Damaged By Fire Late Monday Night

Chattanooga firefighters successfully stopped flames from spreading through newly-built townhomes Monday night.

Red Shift companies responded at 10:57 p.m. to 1629 Adams Street and found smoke coming from the roof of a three-story townhouse. Fire was located on the third floor of the structure.

A swift interior attack was made and crews had the fire under control in 15 minutes. It was contained to the second and third floor of the townhome.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation. There was no damage to any other units in the building, which is under construction.

Engine 1, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Engine 14, Squad 20, Battalion 1, and Battalion 3 responded.