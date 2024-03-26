$100,000 Powerball Winner in Hixson; $50,000 Winners In Cleveland And Chattanooga

Three locals have won a total of $200,000 in Monday night's Tennessee lottery.

Monday night’s Powerball drawing created thousands of winners, including four Tennessee players who matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. Two of those winners doubled their prize to $100,000 by using the Power Play option for an extra dollar.



Here are a few details from the Powerball drawing held on Monday:



--$100,000 winning ticket sold at Food City, 5604 Hixson Pike in Hixson.



--$50,000 winning ticket sold at Circle K, 210 25th Street NE in Cleveland.



--$50,000 winning ticket sold at Shiv Food Mart, 631 Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga.

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $1.1 billion for tonight, while the jackpot for Powerball has grown to $865 million for Wednesday.