Leslie Gets 5-Year Sentence For Being Violent Offender With A Gun

Efrem Zimblist Leslie Jr. has been sentenced to serve five years in state prison for being a felon with a gun.

Leslie, 28, appeared before Criminal Court Judge Amanda Dunn.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew Basler said the incident involved a search by DEA agents at a house on Campbell Street on April 19, 2021.

Some drugs were located inside the house and Leslie was found to have a gun in his pocket. It contained a round in the chamber.

Leslie, when he was 18, was charged with the robbery of a pizza delivery man.