Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/03/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT) BRIGHT, RYAN D

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/27/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CARTER, SHARON FAYE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 05/09/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT CONDRA, DAKOTA JAMES

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/12/2004

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CRADDOCK, DANIEL F

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/14/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DAVIS, SIRCARR DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/01/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/04/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER

HARASSMENT DYE, CECIL KIRK

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/19/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) ESTES, OCTAVIA LASHAWN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/01/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

STALKING FISHER, DETONA QUINTEZ

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/05/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

SPEEDING

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

FITZPATRICK, NIJAL JAQUAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/16/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION FORD, MICHAEL TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/12/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOWLER, DAGEN CARROLL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/26/2001

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HALL, JAZZMIN JEANAE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/25/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HAMILTON, DEWAYNE ANTWAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/12/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARVEY, MICHAEL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/11/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAVIS, DEUNTREA RAHSUN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/16/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION HILL, HARRY DELANO

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/16/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JACKSON, JOHNATHAN RAYMOND

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/26/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR KELLEY, CORNEA DEONTAE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/17/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEONARD, ROBERT TOBIAH

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/16/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 11/20/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS MCDANIEL, KIARA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/09/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/02/1977

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPROPER LANE USAGE MOSPANYUK, MAXIM PETER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MULLINS, JOSEPH E

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 12/18/1957

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR OAKLEY, JAKAYLA YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/12/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PAINTER, LACEY BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/23/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) PORTER, DARRION

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/08/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PRATER, KIMBERLY LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/12/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION POSS FENTANYL

RAINEY, STEVEN ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/30/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION REYNOLDS, KAITLIN ALICE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/16/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATIONS

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATIONS

FIREARM USE IN ASSOCIATION WITH DANGEROUS FELONIES

UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USE & ACTIVITIES

MANUFACTURING/DELIVERING/SELLING/POSSESSION OF CON

MANUFACTURING/DELIVERING/SELLING/POSSESSION OF CON ROBINSON, BILLY

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 11/15/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ROBINSON-ANDERS, DUPREE RONEIL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION ROTHGERY, NATHAN ADAM

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/15/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER SANDERFUR, MIRACLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/07/1999

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) SCAIFE, KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/18/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF HANDGUN UNDER THE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSS COCAINE FOR RESAL

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE SCRUGGS, JOSEPH RYAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/09/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SMITH, JAVON DAYLAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/01/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SNEED, ADRIAN LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/04/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) SURRENCY, THOMAS BBRADLEY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/06/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) THOMAS, ELTIDRA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/02/1996

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION TROTTER, HORISA DIAN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/23/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WINSTON, YOLANDA DESHAN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/29/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



