Trustee Says 90% Of Tax Levy Has Been Collected; Applications Still Open For Elderly, Veterans Tax Relief

Trustee Bill Hullander said that as of Feb. 29 at the close of the 2023 property tax season that $305 million in property tax has been received by his office. That is approximately 90 percent of the total levy.

This is compared to 88 percent collection for the previous year.

Trustee Hullander said there were 4,017 applications approved for the Tax Relief Program this tax year.

He said, "This state program is administered by the County Trustee’s Office to assist with property taxes of our elderly, disabled veterans and/or their surviving spouse and taxpayers that are considered 100 percent disabled by the Social Security Administration.

"There is an income threshold that each applicant must meet. The qualifying taxpayers for this program will have a portion of their taxes paid by the state. Trustees across the state have worked with state and local offices to increase the funding level for this program.

"I am extremely pleased that Hamilton County is one of the counties that matches 100 percent of the state funding for these qualifying taxpayers."

Trustee Hullander said he is also working with a 501(3)(c) veterans group to assist with more of the disabled veterans and/or spouse portion of their property taxes.

He said his office will continue taking tax relief applications for the 2023 tax year until April 5.

If anyone needs additional information in regards to the Tax Relief Program, they can call 423-209-7799.