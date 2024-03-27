Latest Headlines

2 Men Charged In Dalton For January Drive-By Shooting

  • Wednesday, March 27, 2024

The Dalton Police Department has charged two men for their roles in a Jan. 28th drive-by shooting near downtown Dalton.

Joshua Lee Edwards, 36, of Dalton was charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Gordon Ray Austin, 40, of Dalton was charged with being party to a crime (aggravated assault) and a probation violation.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Hamilton Street and Tyler Street near downtown Dalton on Sunday, Jan. 28. Shortly after 4 p.m., two men told police that they were walking together on the sidewalk when a pickup truck passed them and someone inside began firing shots at them. One of the two men was hit by a ricocheted bullet and suffered a minor injury. The other victim was uninjured and fled from the scene on foot.

After examining video and photos from cameras near the scene as well as performing numerous interviews, a Dalton Police Department investigator was able to determine that the vehicle was a white Ford F-150 driven by Edwards. The investigation showed that Edwards was driving his truck east on Tyler Street and apparently yelled something at the victims. The victims kept walking westbound towards Hamilton Street. The investigation shows that the F-150 then returned traveling westbound with Austin driving and Edwards riding in the passenger side. Edwards fired at least five shots at the victims. Investigators believe that the shooting was random, and both Edwards and Austin were unknown to the victims.

The Dalton Police Department obtained warrants for the arrest of Edwards and Austin on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 26. Austin was already in custody at the Whitfield County Jail on a probation violation charge and he was served with his warrant there. Edwards was arrested later Tuesday evening during a traffic stop on the Highway 41 bypass after an officer found that he had a warrant.


Latest Headlines
2 Men Charged In Dalton For January Drive-By Shooting
  • Breaking News
  • 3/27/2024
Randy Smith: A Remembrance Of Shorty
Randy Smith: A Remembrance Of Shorty
  • Sports
  • 3/27/2024
Mocs Houk Named SoCon Golfer Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 3/27/2024
Commissioner Baker Says County Needs New Audit Oversight Panel
  • Breaking News
  • 3/27/2024
Trustee Says 90% Of Tax Levy Has Been Collected; Applications Still Open For Elderly, Veterans Tax Relief
  • Breaking News
  • 3/27/2024
UTC Homecoming Set For October 26
  • Sports
  • 3/27/2024
Breaking News
2 Men Charged In Dalton For January Drive-By Shooting
  • 3/27/2024

The Dalton Police Department has charged two men for their roles in a Jan. 28th drive-by shooting near downtown Dalton. Joshua Lee Edwards, 36, of Dalton was charged with two counts of aggravated ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/27/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON 203 SOUTH SAINT MARKS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff VIOLATION ... more

Gunfire Breaks Out After Trio Break Into Harrison Home; 1 Intruder Killed
  • 3/26/2024

Three men who broke into a Harrison home early Tuesday morning exchanged shots with the homeowner and one of the intruders was killed. At approximately 1:25 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s ... more

Breaking News
Utah Man Arrested In Murfreesboro After Kidnapping Son At Gunpoint In Rossville
  • 3/26/2024
TDOT Awards US 27 Landscaping Project In Hamilton County
TDOT Awards US 27 Landscaping Project In Hamilton County
  • 3/26/2024
County Schools Stress Vision Safety During Upcoming Partial Solar Eclipse
  • 3/26/2024
Leslie Gets 5-Year Sentence For Being Violent Offender With A Gun
  • 3/26/2024
33 Kayakers, Including Children, Stranded On Nickajack Lake Due To High Winds Monday Evening
33 Kayakers, Including Children, Stranded On Nickajack Lake Due To High Winds Monday Evening
  • 3/26/2024
Opinion
Workers Should Have All The Facts About The UAW
  • 3/27/2024
Make Chattanooga A National Bike City
  • 3/27/2024
Democratic View On Top State Senate Issues - March 27, 2024
  • 3/27/2024
UTC: Cradle Of Coaches
  • 3/27/2024
Education: A Brighter Future For All
  • 3/26/2024
Sports
UTC's Shawn Poppie Named Clemson Coach
  • 3/26/2024
Randy Smith: A Remembrance Of Shorty
Randy Smith: A Remembrance Of Shorty
  • 3/27/2024
Chapman's 5 RBIs Lead Vols To Run-Rule Win Over Tennessee Tech
Chapman's 5 RBIs Lead Vols To Run-Rule Win Over Tennessee Tech
  • 3/27/2024
Lookouts To Play 6 Games As The "Chattanooga Wreckers"
  • 3/26/2024
Dan Fleser: Departure Of Rickea Jackson Leaves Big Hole For Lady Vols
Dan Fleser: Departure Of Rickea Jackson Leaves Big Hole For Lady Vols
  • 3/26/2024
Happenings
EPB To Add 10 New Works To Community Mural On 10th Street
  • 3/26/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Planning Ahead
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Planning Ahead
  • 3/27/2024
Jerry Summers: Civil War - And How
Jerry Summers: Civil War - And How
  • 3/25/2024
Women Of Distinction Seeks Nominations By May 15
  • 3/27/2024
Upcoming Street Closures
  • 3/26/2024
Entertainment
Dan Spencer Makes Worst K-Pop in Tennessee
Dan Spencer Makes Worst K-Pop in Tennessee
  • 3/25/2024
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Out At Sea” April 9-13
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Out At Sea” April 9-13
  • 3/25/2024
Bessie Smith’s Big 9 Music Fest Returns April 13-14
  • 3/22/2024
Kristy Cox, “Australian Queen” Of Bluegrass, To Perform At WoodSongs Dalton March 30
Kristy Cox, “Australian Queen” Of Bluegrass, To Perform At WoodSongs Dalton March 30
  • 3/22/2024
The Mountain Opry Will Be Held Saturday At The Bachman Community Center
  • 3/22/2024
Opinion
Workers Should Have All The Facts About The UAW
  • 3/27/2024
Make Chattanooga A National Bike City
  • 3/27/2024
Democratic View On Top State Senate Issues - March 27, 2024
  • 3/27/2024
Dining
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
  • 3/21/2024
Beer Board Gives Green Light To New Taco Mamacita At Hamilton Place
  • 3/15/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Announces Dustin Willett As Executive Chef
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Announces Dustin Willett As Executive Chef
  • 3/12/2024
Business/Government
New Electric Charging Stations Added By Finley Stadium
  • 3/27/2024
Ben Philyaw Named CPD Officer Of The Year
Ben Philyaw Named CPD Officer Of The Year
  • 3/26/2024
Bradley, Walker And Whitfield Counties Receive $30,000 For Community Connectivity
  • 3/26/2024
Real Estate
344-Unit Apartment Community On Gunbarrel Road Now Leasing
344-Unit Apartment Community On Gunbarrel Road Now Leasing
  • 3/26/2024
Lot On W. 6th Street Sells For Over $4.5 Million
Lot On W. 6th Street Sells For Over $4.5 Million
  • 3/21/2024
Noon Development Celebrates Newly-Renovated East Ridge Medical Building Opening
Noon Development Celebrates Newly-Renovated East Ridge Medical Building Opening
  • 3/21/2024
Student Scene
Trinity Williams Selected As Girls Inc. National Scholar
  • 3/27/2024
Chattanooga State Takes A Quantum Leap With Expert Insights Into The Future Of Computing
  • 3/27/2024
TDOE Releases 2022-23 Report Card
  • 3/26/2024
Living Well
TN AG's DCA Issues Consumer Alert Ahead Of April 8 Solar Eclipse
  • 3/27/2024
Hamilton Medical Center Receives National, Regional, State And Local Recognition For Medical Excellence
Hamilton Medical Center Receives National, Regional, State And Local Recognition For Medical Excellence
  • 3/26/2024
Bunny Hop! 2024 Event Benefiting Chambliss Center For Children Is May 3
Bunny Hop! 2024 Event Benefiting Chambliss Center For Children Is May 3
  • 3/26/2024
Memories
Bayonets And Belt Buckles: McDonald Farm
  • 3/15/2024
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
  • 3/7/2024
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
  • 3/3/2024
Outdoors
Rep. Dan Howell Seeks Expansion Of Water Releases On Ocoee River
  • 3/25/2024
GNTC Hosts Spring Plant Sale In Rome On April 8-11
GNTC Hosts Spring Plant Sale In Rome On April 8-11
  • 3/25/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Footwear And 5-Minute Epoxy
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Footwear And 5-Minute Epoxy
  • 3/23/2024
Travel
Lucky Seven - Tennessee Aquarium Hatches Record-Setting Clutch Of Critically Endangered Turtles
Lucky Seven - Tennessee Aquarium Hatches Record-Setting Clutch Of Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/21/2024
What's New And Happening This Spring In Tennessee
  • 3/19/2024
Lookout Mountain Incline Railway To Reopen On Saturday
  • 3/8/2024
Church
Refuge Assembly To Host Amazing Bible Discoveries Presentation March 31
Refuge Assembly To Host Amazing Bible Discoveries Presentation March 31
  • 3/25/2024
"Son, I'll Go All The Way With You" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 3/26/2024
Emra Farkas To Speak At Christian Science Church On April 4
  • 3/27/2024
Obituaries
Richard “Trey” Thomas Laney III
Richard “Trey” Thomas Laney III
  • 3/27/2024
Lemuel Robert Beene
Lemuel Robert Beene
  • 3/27/2024
John Thomas Simpson, Sr.
John Thomas Simpson, Sr.
  • 3/27/2024