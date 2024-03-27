Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson Released From Hospital

Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson, who was involved in a recent motor vehicle crash, was discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sheriff Lawson stopped by the sheriff’s office for a brief visit. During the visit, he wanted to reassure employees and the citizens of Bradley County, he remains committed to his duties.



Sheriff Lawson will be dividing his time between working in the office and remotely between doctor visits while he recovers from his injuries, ensuring that daily operations continue smoothly.





