Chattanooga Man Gets 21-Year Sentence For Fentanyl Death Of 19-Year-Old

A 25-year-old Chattanooga man, was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for supplying drugs that led to the death of 19-year-old Charlotte Gallant.

Jonathan Bash appeared before Judge Curtis L. Collier after earlier pleading guilty to distributing parafluorofentanyl, resulting in the overdose death.

Following his incarceration, Bash will be on supervised release for five years.

According to the plea agreement, Bash sold a fentanyl analogue to a young man who shared it with his girlfriend, Ms. Gallant. According to filed court documents, Bash misrepresented the drug as ketamine, a commonly abused “club drug” that is often used for its perceived anesthetic and hallucinogenic effects.

Both the young man to whom Bash sold the fentanyl analogue and Ms. Gallant overdosed. The young man suffered serious bodily injuries but ultimately survived the overdose.

Paramedics were unable to revive Ms. Gallant, who died shortly after ingesting the drug.

United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton, III said, “This is a tragic case. Using any kind of narcotic acquired on the streets or even from a friend, regardless of how the drug appears to be marketed, can unknowingly lead to the use of fentanyl, and the effects can be lethal.

“Our office will continue to prosecute these cases to bring justice to the community and the families of the victims, including Ms. Gallant and her family.”

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service values our law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Tennessee who brought justice to this investigation,” said Tommy D. Coke, Inspector in Charge of the Atlanta Division. “This case sends a clear message that the U.S. Postal Inspection Service along with our law enforcement partners will work tirelessly to protect the communities we serve by combating the flow of deadly drugs like fentanyl and holding drug traffickers accountable.”

“A 21-year sentence highlights the serious risks fentanyl poses and serves as a testament to HSI’s collaborative efforts in combating drug trafficking,” said HSI Nashville Special Agent in Charge Rana Saoud. “Fentanyl has a devastating impact on our communities and HSI will continue to fight alongside our law enforcement partners to disrupt and dismantle illicit narcotics organizations.”

“The most impactful investigations occur through meaningful collaboration and coordination with our local, state, and federal partners. The FBI is a proud federal partner of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Homeland Security Investigations, said Special Agent in Charge Joseph E. Carrico, of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

The criminal investigation was the result of an investigation by the United States Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Chattanooga Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys James Brooks and Frank Clark represented the United States.

Bash was arrested by federal authorities last March and charged with using interstate means to induce an individual below age 18 to engage in sexual activity.

The indictment said the conduct was "for which an individual can be charged with a criminal offense under Tennessee law - statutory rape."

Family members said Charlotte Gallant "was a beautiful girl with a kind heart who died too young. The memory of her dimpled smile will warm out hearts forever. Charlotte loved horses, fluffy cows and chocolate milk and was an attentive big sister to her brother, Greyson."

She graduated from Signal Mountain High School and, during her gap year, she enjoyed traveling with her family. The family said, "Her enthusiasm for her travels, especially the California Redwoods, Glacier National Park and the Grand Tetons are memories we will always cherish.

