Here are the mug shots:

ADERHOLT, FELICIA DAWN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/16/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ALLEN, JEFFERY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 05/03/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BALTZELL, JABIN W

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/28/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BEELER, KELLY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/13/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

MAIL THEFT BELL, TIYANNA MARSHAE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/20/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BROCK, GABRIELLE ALEXIZ

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/20/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE COBBINS, EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/17/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COSEY, JAMES MELVIN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/29/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA COURSEY, CHANCE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/08/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT COUSIN, RAVON MALEICK

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/03/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS CUTRELL, SUZETTE YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 01/25/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DAILEY, TARYN LISA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/10/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FRANCISCO, JOSHUA DAVID

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/16/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GARTH, ADARIUS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/10/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HAMMONDS, REGINALD LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 11/19/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE HOWARD, LARHONDA DONISE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/05/1974

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST

ASSAULT- SIMPLE HUBBARD, DEALA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/06/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HUGHES, BRANDON LEE ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/12/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTRACTOR'S MISAPPLICATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ISAAC, BEN LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 09/30/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JACKSON, LATISHA SHAREE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/13/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE KINAMORE, DONTAE LADARRIUS

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/26/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION LOVELADY, BRITTANY NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/18/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCCALLIE, MICHAEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/05/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MENDEZ VELASQUEZ, JUNIOR MARDOQUEO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/05/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MILLER, JASON DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/07/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MOORE, NATHANIEL EVAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/15/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM MORGAN, MERCEDES DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/21/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF SERVICES

THEFT OF IDENTITY NIZNICK, JAMES EDMOND

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/22/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION NORRIS, MITCHELL SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 03/22/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PARKER, ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 05/18/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT PERRY, JAMES DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/13/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM PIERCE, SAMANTHA LYNNE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/19/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ROBINSON, ELIJAH DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/26/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ROGERS, ARTIE RANDALL

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/18/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING STEPHENS, JASON DEMONE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/10/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF TODD, MICHAEL E

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 03/25/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, LYNDON KANISE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/11/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WALKER, ALEAH DOMONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/23/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WOODALL, DEVONTE MYKEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/09/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT WRIGHT, DILLARD RAY

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 02/05/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WYATT, JEFFREY LAVON

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 12/29/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT UNDER 1000

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT I

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT I

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT