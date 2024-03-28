Latest Headlines

Motorcyclist Hit Speeds Of 170 MPH; Posted Video Of Outrunning Police

  • Thursday, March 28, 2024
Carter Costo
Carter Costo

A motorcyclist fled on Sunday, from a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempting to make a lawful stop on Highway 27. Since that time, the deputy has been working leads to identify the motorcyclist and obtained arrest warrants.

Utilizing an Instagram account operated by the suspect, the deputy located numerous recently posted videos of the suspect driving extremely reckless, including lane splitting at speeds of over 170 mph, through parts of Hamilton County. An additional video was also posted showing the suspect evading the deputy from Sunday.

On Wednesday, at approximately 6 p.m., deputies located the suspect, identified as Carter H. Costo at a business on Signal Mountain Road and he was taken into custody without incident.

Costo is being charged with the following:

  • Reckless driving (x4)
  • Drag racing
  • Evading errest
  • Registration violation
