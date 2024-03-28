Woman Dies After Being Seriously Injured In House Fire Thursday Afternoon

A woman died after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a house fire on North Moore Road Thursday afternoon and was rescued by Chattanooga firefighters.

Hamilton County 911 received a call at 12:18 p.m. from someone cutting grass in the 1000 block of North Moore Road across from Brainerd High School. The reporting party could smell smoke and rushed to a nearby home, spotting flames inside.

Firefighters arrived on scene and quickly learned that there was possible entrapment. They searched the home as they attacked the fire and removed one victim and one dog from the structure. The injured victim was transported to the hospital where she later died.

North Moore Road was closed due to fire hose being in the roadway to provide a water supply as firefighting operations were conducted.

East Ridge FD assisted with coverage in District 13. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Squad 1, Engine 5, Engine 15, Ladder 13, Engine 4, Battalion 2, Battalion 1 (Blue Shift), CPD, HCEMS and CFD Investigations responded.