Latest Headlines

Woman Dies After Being Seriously Injured In House Fire Thursday Afternoon

  • Thursday, March 28, 2024
photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

A woman died after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a house fire on North Moore Road Thursday afternoon and was rescued by Chattanooga firefighters.

Hamilton County 911 received a call at 12:18 p.m. from someone cutting grass in the 1000 block of North Moore Road across from Brainerd High School. The reporting party could smell smoke and rushed to a nearby home, spotting flames inside.

Firefighters arrived on scene and quickly learned that there was possible entrapment. They searched the home as they attacked the fire and removed one victim and one dog from the structure. The injured victim was transported to the hospital where she later died.

North Moore Road was closed due to fire hose being in the roadway to provide a water supply as firefighting operations were conducted.

East Ridge FD assisted with coverage in District 13. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Squad 1, Engine 5, Engine 15, Ladder 13, Engine 4, Battalion 2, Battalion 1 (Blue Shift), CPD, HCEMS and CFD Investigations responded.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/29/2024
Ooltewah, Hixson Split In Tennis
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/29/2024
Soddy Daisy Tennis Sweeps Red Bank
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/29/2024
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL ROUND-UP: Thursday, March 28th
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/29/2024
Cleveland Capitalizes On Hits To Beat Ooltewah
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/29/2024
Boyd Buchanan Win Runs Streak To Eight
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/29/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/29/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ASBERY, DAVID BENJAMIN 1920 GUNBARREL APT 404 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD VANDALISM/MALICIOUS ... more

New Hope Fire Department Disputes TWRA Report On Kayaker Rescues
  • 3/28/2024

New Hope Fire Department Corey Comstock disputed a report by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency about the rescue of 33 kayakers from extremely high winds near Nickajack Cave on Monday. ... more

Woman Dies After Being Seriously Injured In House Fire Thursday Afternoon
Woman Dies After Being Seriously Injured In House Fire Thursday Afternoon
  • 3/28/2024

A woman died after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a house fire on North Moore Road Thursday afternoon and was rescued by Chattanooga firefighters. Hamilton County 911 received a call ... more

Breaking News
Motorcyclist Hit Speeds Of 170 MPH; Posted Video Of Outrunning Police
Motorcyclist Hit Speeds Of 170 MPH; Posted Video Of Outrunning Police
  • 3/28/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/28/2024
Signal Mountain Must Determine How To Use Remainder Of ARPA Funds
  • 3/27/2024
Chattanooga Man Gets 21-Year Sentence For Fentanyl Death Of 19-Year-Old
Chattanooga Man Gets 21-Year Sentence For Fentanyl Death Of 19-Year-Old
  • 3/27/2024
56-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In His Home On Vine Street
  • 3/27/2024
Opinion
We Owe Rhonda Thurman So Much
  • 3/28/2024
Workers Should Have All The Facts About The UAW - And Response
  • 3/27/2024
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin Legislative Update March 28
  • 3/28/2024
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For March 28
  • 3/28/2024
Senate Republican Caucus Weekly Wrap March 28
  • 3/28/2024
Sports
Paul Payne: My “Vogt” As To Why Baseball’s Opening Day Is More Special This Year
Paul Payne: My “Vogt” As To Why Baseball’s Opening Day Is More Special This Year
  • 3/27/2024
Chattanooga FC Ties NYCFC II 1-1 On The Road
  • 3/28/2024
Randy Smith: A Remembrance Of Shorty
Randy Smith: A Remembrance Of Shorty
  • 3/27/2024
UTC's Shawn Poppie Named Clemson Coach
  • 3/26/2024
Lee Softball Splits With Top Ranked North Georgia, Baseball Falls To Tusculum
  • 2/27/2026
Happenings
Swing Into Spring At McDonald Farm April 6
  • 3/28/2024
Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony Held Wednesday; Veterans Breakfast And Fish Fry Will Be Hosted March 29
Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony Held Wednesday; Veterans Breakfast And Fish Fry Will Be Hosted March 29
  • 3/28/2024
Jerry Summers: Waterfalls And Lesser Known Areas No. 1
Jerry Summers: Waterfalls And Lesser Known Areas No. 1
  • 3/28/2024
Vintage Base Ball Opening Day For Chattanooga Clubs Is April 6
Vintage Base Ball Opening Day For Chattanooga Clubs Is April 6
  • 3/28/2024
4 Bridges Arts Festival Returns April 20-21
  • 3/28/2024
Entertainment
Lee University To Present “The Sound Of Music”
Lee University To Present “The Sound Of Music”
  • 3/28/2024
Nightfall's 37th Season Starts May 24
Nightfall's 37th Season Starts May 24
  • 3/27/2024
Lee University To Host Small Jazz Ensemble Concert April 9
Lee University To Host Small Jazz Ensemble Concert April 9
  • 3/28/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/28/2024
Harnsberger And Jones To Present Faculty Recital At Lee Wednesday
Harnsberger And Jones To Present Faculty Recital At Lee Wednesday
  • 3/28/2024
Opinion
We Owe Rhonda Thurman So Much
  • 3/28/2024
Workers Should Have All The Facts About The UAW - And Response
  • 3/27/2024
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin Legislative Update March 28
  • 3/28/2024
Dining
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Set To Open Across From Northgate Mall
  • 3/28/2024
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
  • 3/21/2024
Beer Board Gives Green Light To New Taco Mamacita At Hamilton Place
  • 3/15/2024
Business/Government
Unemployment Drops In Every County Across Tennessee
  • 3/28/2024
Dalton Unemployment Rate Drops In February
  • 3/28/2024
Secretary Of State Tre Hargett Issues New Warning About Mail Scam Targeting Business Renewals
  • 3/28/2024
Real Estate
Fanci Moore: Realtors Celebrate Heart Month
  • 3/28/2024
Granite Heights Apartments On Chamberlain Avenue Sell For $5,250,000
Granite Heights Apartments On Chamberlain Avenue Sell For $5,250,000
  • 3/28/2024
Retail Parcels In Red Bank Sell For $5.2 Million
Retail Parcels In Red Bank Sell For $5.2 Million
  • 3/28/2024
Student Scene
GNTC Basic POST Certification Class Graduation Held March 26
GNTC Basic POST Certification Class Graduation Held March 26
  • 3/28/2024
UTC Recognized As Military Friendly School
  • 3/28/2024
Trinity Williams Selected As Girls Inc. National Scholar
  • 3/27/2024
Living Well
Foundation House Ministries Awarded $790,000 TN Strong Families Grant
Foundation House Ministries Awarded $790,000 TN Strong Families Grant
  • 3/28/2024
Bloodanooga Returns To UT-Chattanooga April 1-2
  • 3/28/2024
BlueCross Medicare Advantage Quality Program Acknowledges Primary Care Physicians For Superior Patient Care Outcomes
  • 3/28/2024
Memories
Bayonets And Belt Buckles: McDonald Farm
  • 3/15/2024
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
  • 3/7/2024
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
  • 3/3/2024
Outdoors
Rep. Dan Howell Seeks Expansion Of Water Releases On Ocoee River
  • 3/25/2024
GNTC Hosts Spring Plant Sale In Rome On April 8-11
GNTC Hosts Spring Plant Sale In Rome On April 8-11
  • 3/25/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Footwear And 5-Minute Epoxy
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Footwear And 5-Minute Epoxy
  • 3/23/2024
Travel
Lucky Seven - Tennessee Aquarium Hatches Record-Setting Clutch Of Critically Endangered Turtles
Lucky Seven - Tennessee Aquarium Hatches Record-Setting Clutch Of Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/21/2024
What's New And Happening This Spring In Tennessee
  • 3/19/2024
Lookout Mountain Incline Railway To Reopen On Saturday
  • 3/8/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Passover: An Event of Great Importance For Us All
Bob Tamasy: Passover: An Event of Great Importance For Us All
  • 3/28/2024
“Jabbin For Jesus” Boxing Program Gets Underway At Abba's House
  • 3/27/2024
Emra Farkas To Speak At Christian Science Church On April 4
  • 3/27/2024
Obituaries
Brenda Elizabeth Dickson
Brenda Elizabeth Dickson
  • 3/28/2024
Charles D. Baker
Charles D. Baker
  • 3/28/2024
David Satterfield
David Satterfield
  • 3/28/2024