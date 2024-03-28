Latest Headlines

County Mayor Wamp Touts School Improvements, New County Road Fund, In State Of The County Talk

  • Thursday, March 28, 2024

In his second State of the County address, Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp unveiled a new county roads fund and listed new spending for county school facilities and programs. 

“Hamilton County is defined by its legacy of entrepreneurship and philanthropy, which we need to galvanize in order to reinvest in our riverfront, our families, and the future of our students.” said County Mayor Wamp. “As we embark on new projects downtown and across the county, it’s more important than ever that we lean into our strengths and build upon the vision of the leaders who built our community.”

Proposed Initiatives in the FY2025 Budget

Reinvest in the Chattanooga riverfront and Aquarium plaza

As we commit to leaning into our strengths, we should reimagine the downtown riverfront district with a specialized focus on local families. Building on our community’s tradition of philanthropy that once helped revitalize the downtown economy, we will pursue public/private partnerships to reinvest in our riverfront as gathering space for our citizens and tourists alike.

Creation of the Hamilton County Center for Thriving Families

Thriving families are essential to building a strong community. Research shows that the first few years of a child's life are the most important in shaping that child’s future. The Center for Thriving Families will serve as a central hub for resources throughout the community, strengthening partnerships between government entities and impactful nonprofits.

Historic Investment in Public School Facilities

The upcoming county budget will be fundamentally defined by our investment in students. From Tyner to Soddy Daisy and from CTE to athletics, we are boldly investing in our future across Hamilton County. This year, we will be proposing $3.25 million in new funding for career and technical education at the Harrison Bay Future Ready Center, The Howard School, East Ridge High School, and Hixson High School.

Sustainably Addressing Road Safety and Growth

Representing the largest investment into county road improvements in history, we are proposing $5.6 million as seed funding for a new County Road Improvements Fund, which is expected to be leveraged into more than $8 million through grant matches. This fund will allow the county to immediately initiate work on 11 capital projects across Hamilton County, including four on Hunter Road, which recent analysis showed to be nine times more dangerous than the state average. The fund will be supported by existing recurring revenue streams to ensure the safety of our county roads becomes and remains a top priority.

Leading the Fight Against the Opioid Epidemic

Under the leadership of Hamilton County EMS and using opioid abatement dollars provided by the state, we are designing an all-new quick response team of first responders and trained emergency medicine professionals to treat overdose victims and connect them to resources for rehabilitation. 

