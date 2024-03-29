Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT

3115 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BERRY, ADRIAN CHANDLER

1300 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE



BRADLEY, LADARREL NITRELL

1728 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043099

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



BROWN, TRAVIS WAYNE

1406 MONTLAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

BURKETT, PAUL ALEXANDER
5421 DUPONT ST EAST RIDE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BURNETTE, ANGELA KAY
2605E 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (GEORGIA)

BURNETTE, TONY ALLEN
2008 E 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374072630
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

CANNON, COURTNEY LEIGHANN
3254 PLAZA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CHAMBERS, LOGAN HAMPTON
7606 CLIFF POINT LN OOTLEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

COSTO, CARTER HUDSON
3107 PINTAIL LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRAG RACING
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
RECKLESS DRIVING

CRABTREE, WILLIAM TYLER
1519 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISPLAY OF REGISTRATION PLATES
LICENSE REQUIRED (MOTORCYCLE)
DRIVING ON SUSPENED OR REVOKED
FAIL TO APPEAR
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRVING ON SUSPENDED OR REVOKED
DISPLAY OF REGISTRATION PLATES
LICENSE REQUIRED (MOTORCYCLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING

CRAWFORD, BRIANA UNIQUE
4016 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DANIELS, TIMOTHY
567 JEFFERSON AVE. SPARTA, 38583
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (GEORGIA)

DANSBY, QUASHAYLA LATRICE
176 COLONY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOZIER, RODNEY ANTONIO
4120 HOOPER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DURHAM, BLANE MICHAEL
9576 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

ELLISON, DAMEION KYWAN
4512 TRICIA DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ELLSWORTH, CHELSEA MEGAN
220 SHADY RIDGE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (BARTOW COUNTY GA)

FRANKLIN, LAMAR ALEXANDER
1208 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023831
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING

GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR
311 NORTH GREEN WOOD CHATTANOOGA, 374042416
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOINS, JIMMY LEE
601 JAMES ST SIGNAL MTN, 37401
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

GREENE, ANNETTE
2005 EUGENIA AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

HICKMAN, WILLIAM ROGER
3342 E EASTON DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (GEORGIA)

HILT, CAMRON DEQUAN
1226 GUNBARRELL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

HODGE, KAYLINN JUSTICE
3424 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

HOWARD, ZACHARY DANIEL
1226 KENSINGTON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

JONES, JAMERA DAYON
2656 MCQUIRE DRIVE KENNESAW, 30144
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JORDAN, LEBRON EDWARD
515 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063440
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

KACZMAREK, DAKOTA JAMES
436 CHURCH STREET GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KELLY, BRENDA JENNETT
555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042233
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LAMPARTER, TYLER ANDREW
414 RAY JOHNSON RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING

LAYNE, JASON ROBERT WAYNE
3820 HOYT ST HAMILTON, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MAHAFFEY, ROBERT JEFFERY
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

MASSENGALE, TAMELA GRACE
1337 ELY RD APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT UNDER $500
HARASSMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

MIKES, CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS
801 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS

MITCHELL, DEUNDRE MAURICE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MITCHELL, DEVIN JAMES
1808 MURBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MULLINS, DESIREE CHEYENNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR

NEAL, KATHY LYNN
134 CLARK ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NELSON WEAVER, SHANAHJ LAUREN
708 W 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101848
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

ORR, EUGENE LEBRON
3503 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PEOPLES, JACOB MCKENIZE
3175 ROCK CREEK RD ESTILL SPRINGS, 373304202
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PICKLE, HUNTER KEITH
5328 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REYNOLDS, RICHARD C
1880 BRENTWOOD TRL CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRADULENT USE OF CREDIT OR

RHODEN, JARED MCKINLEY
107 TRACEY PLACE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SALGADO, JUAN CARLOS
1362 PASSENGER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ASSAULT

SPENCER, CHARLTON HARKEEM MALIK
339 INDIAN PARK DR MURFREESBORO, 37128
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
800 Mccallie Ave Chattanooga, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

STEPHENS, MEGAN YVONNE
340 13TH AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

TORREY, ANTHONY LOVELL
1113 ARCADIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

TROXELL, JASON EUGENE
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054502
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WEHUNT, CHRIS MICHAEL
HOMELESS CHATTNOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, LINDSEY HOPE
110 DURGIN HOLLOW RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

WORLEY, AMBER JO MICHELLE
7717 CERCILE DRIVE CHATTANOOA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

YATES, PAUL LEE
7445 LEE HWY

Here are the mug shots:

ASBERY, DAVID BENJAMIN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/08/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS BERRY, CHARLES MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/31/1995

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT BLACKMON, JOSEPH ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/02/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOWERS, HALEY PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/14/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BURKETT, PAUL ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/03/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BURNETTE, ANGELA KAY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/05/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (GEORGIA) BURNETTE, TONY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/03/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S CANNON, COURTNEY LEIGHANN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/15/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR COOPER, LADARIAN DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/12/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT CRABTREE, WILLIAM TYLER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/31/2001

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

DISPLAY OF REGISTRATION PLATES

LICENSE REQUIRED (MOTORCYCLE)

DRIVING ON SUSPENED OR REVOKED

FAIL TO APPEAR

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRVING ON SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

DISPLAY OF REGISTRATION PLATES

LICENSE REQUIRED (MOTORCYCLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING

CRAWFORD, BRIANA UNIQUE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/15/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DANIELS, TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/21/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (GEORGIA) DANSBY, QUASHAYLA LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/20/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOZIER, RODNEY ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/03/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ELLISON, DAMEION KYWAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/19/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ELLSWORTH, CHELSEA MEGAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/26/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (BARTOW COUNTY GA) GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/31/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOINS, JIMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/26/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED GREENE, ANNETTE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/04/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SPEEDING

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G HICKMAN, WILLIAM ROGER

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/07/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (GEORGIA)

HOWARD, ZACHARY DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/11/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER JIANG, YILIN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/25/1981

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

SIMPLE ASSAULT - DOMESTIC JONES, JAMERA DAYON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/23/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JORDAN, LEBRON EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF KELLY, BRENDA JENNETT

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 12/21/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LAMPARTER, TYLER ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/08/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING MAHAFFEY, ROBERT JEFFERY

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 09/12/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT MIKES, CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/08/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS MITCHELL, DEUNDRE MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/23/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS MITCHELL, DEVIN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/19/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MORGAN, CASEY ANN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/03/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH MULLINS, DESIREE CHEYENNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/04/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR NELSON WEAVER, SHANAHJ LAUREN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/05/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) OLIVER, JANAE MIGNON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/09/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ORR, EUGENE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/08/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT PEOPLES, JACOB MCKENIZE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/16/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PICKLE, HUNTER KEITH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/21/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA REYNOLDS, RICHARD C

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/13/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRADULENT USE OF CREDIT OR SALGADO, JUAN CARLOS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/12/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

ASSAULT SPENCER, CHARLTON HARKEEM MALIK

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/30/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

STEPHENS, MEGAN YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/12/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) TAYLOR, JORDAN NICCOLE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/18/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FLOYD COUNTY GA) TORREY, ANTHONY LOVELL

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/28/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) TRAMBLE, KEVIN ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 02/15/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $2,500.00 WEHUNT, CHRIS MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/11/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WORLEY, AMBER JO MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/25/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR YATES, PAUL LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/18/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR



