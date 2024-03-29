Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ASBERY, DAVID BENJAMIN
1920 GUNBARREL APT 404 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT
3115 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BERRY, ADRIAN CHANDLER
1300 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
BLACKMON, JOSEPH ANTHONY
905 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOWERS, HALEY PAIGE
616 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BRADLEY, LADARREL NITRELL
1728 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043099
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
BROWN, TRAVIS WAYNE
1406 MONTLAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
BURKETT, PAUL ALEXANDER
5421 DUPONT ST EAST RIDE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BURNETTE, ANGELA KAY
2605E 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (GEORGIA)
BURNETTE, TONY ALLEN
2008 E 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374072630
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
CANNON, COURTNEY LEIGHANN
3254 PLAZA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CHAMBERS, LOGAN HAMPTON
7606 CLIFF POINT LN OOTLEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
COSTO, CARTER HUDSON
3107 PINTAIL LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRAG RACING
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
RECKLESS DRIVING
CRABTREE, WILLIAM TYLER
1519 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISPLAY OF REGISTRATION PLATES
LICENSE REQUIRED (MOTORCYCLE)
DRIVING ON SUSPENED OR REVOKED
FAIL TO APPEAR
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRVING ON SUSPENDED OR REVOKED
DISPLAY OF REGISTRATION PLATES
LICENSE REQUIRED (MOTORCYCLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
CRAWFORD, BRIANA UNIQUE
4016 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DANIELS, TIMOTHY
567 JEFFERSON AVE. SPARTA, 38583
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (GEORGIA)
DANSBY, QUASHAYLA LATRICE
176 COLONY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOZIER, RODNEY ANTONIO
4120 HOOPER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DURHAM, BLANE MICHAEL
9576 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
ELLISON, DAMEION KYWAN
4512 TRICIA DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ELLSWORTH, CHELSEA MEGAN
220 SHADY RIDGE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (BARTOW COUNTY GA)
FRANKLIN, LAMAR ALEXANDER
1208 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023831
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR
311 NORTH GREEN WOOD CHATTANOOGA, 374042416
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOINS, JIMMY LEE
601 JAMES ST SIGNAL MTN, 37401
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
GREENE, ANNETTE
2005 EUGENIA AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
HICKMAN, WILLIAM ROGER
3342 E EASTON DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (GEORGIA)
HILT, CAMRON DEQUAN
1226 GUNBARRELL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
HODGE, KAYLINN JUSTICE
3424 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HOWARD, ZACHARY DANIEL
1226 KENSINGTON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
JONES, JAMERA DAYON
2656 MCQUIRE DRIVE KENNESAW, 30144
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JORDAN, LEBRON EDWARD
515 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063440
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
KACZMAREK, DAKOTA JAMES
436 CHURCH STREET GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KELLY, BRENDA JENNETT
555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042233
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LAMPARTER, TYLER ANDREW
414 RAY JOHNSON RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
LAYNE, JASON ROBERT WAYNE
3820 HOYT ST HAMILTON, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MAHAFFEY, ROBERT JEFFERY
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
MASSENGALE, TAMELA GRACE
1337 ELY RD APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT UNDER $500
HARASSMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
MIKES, CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS
801 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS
MITCHELL, DEUNDRE MAURICE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MITCHELL, DEVIN JAMES
1808 MURBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MULLINS, DESIREE CHEYENNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
NEAL, KATHY LYNN
134 CLARK ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NELSON WEAVER, SHANAHJ LAUREN
708 W 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101848
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
ORR, EUGENE LEBRON
3503 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PEOPLES, JACOB MCKENIZE
3175 ROCK CREEK RD ESTILL SPRINGS, 373304202
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PICKLE, HUNTER KEITH
5328 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REYNOLDS, RICHARD C
1880 BRENTWOOD TRL CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRADULENT USE OF CREDIT OR
RHODEN, JARED MCKINLEY
107 TRACEY PLACE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SALGADO, JUAN CARLOS
1362 PASSENGER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ASSAULT
SPENCER, CHARLTON HARKEEM MALIK
339 INDIAN PARK DR MURFREESBORO, 37128
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
800 Mccallie Ave Chattanooga, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
STEPHENS, MEGAN YVONNE
340 13TH AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
TORREY, ANTHONY LOVELL
1113 ARCADIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
TROXELL, JASON EUGENE
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054502
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WEHUNT, CHRIS MICHAEL
HOMELESS CHATTNOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITE, LINDSEY HOPE
110 DURGIN HOLLOW RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
WORLEY, AMBER JO MICHELLE
7717 CERCILE DRIVE CHATTANOOA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
YATES, PAUL LEE
7445 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
