Tournament Postponed After Reported Shooting At East Brainerd Ball Fields

A baseball tournament has been postponed after a reported shooting at the ball fields at Batters Place Road in East Brainerd on Friday night.

A large number of police vehicles converged on the scene.

The incident happened in a ball field parking lot.

The East Brainerd Youth Athletic Association had this post:

"This evening there was an unfortunate domestic violence incident unrelated to any baseball activities at EBYAA. Due to this event, we have decided to postpone the pre-season tournament to a future date.

"The safety and well-being of our kids and families is our first and foremost priority."

