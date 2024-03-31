Fire On 10th Avenue Displaces 6 Adults, 1 Child

A fire early Saturday morning displaced six adults and one child.

At 2:28 a.m., Chattanooga Fire Department companies responded to the 4200 block of 10th Avenue for a fire alarm. Engine 9 arrived and found light smoke coming out of the eaves.

The homeowner thought her brother may still be inside. There was a quick search and no one was found in the residence.

Crews found the fire in a stairwell wall going to the upstairs. The fire was extinguished and the area was checked for fire extension.

An investigator responded to the scene. EPB pulled the power to the structure.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the impacted residents.

Engine 9, Engine 14, Engine 5, Ladder 5, and Battalion 1 responded.