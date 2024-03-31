Teen Shot While Sitting Outside Home On Citico Avenue

Chattanooga Police said a 19-year-old was shot while sitting outside a home on Sunday afternoon.

At 1:45 p.m., police responded to a person shot call in the 2000 block of Citico Avenue. While Chattanooga Police, Chattanooga Fire, and Hamilton County EMS were responding to the incident location, the victim advised he was going to a local hospital in a personal vehicle. Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responses were cancelled.





A short time later, the victim arrived at a local hospital. CPD's Neighborhood Policing officers arrived at the hospital and found the man with non-life threatening injuries.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to investigate the incident.





The preliminary investigation reveals the victim was sitting outside of a residence when he heard gunshots and realized he was shot.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.