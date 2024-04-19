Latest Headlines

Ringgold Man Convicted Of Cruelty To Children

  • Friday, April 19, 2024
Dillan Michael Tennant
Dillan Michael Tennant

A Ringgold man has been convicted for cruelty to children.

On Wednesday, a Catoosa County jury convicted Dillan Michael Tennant, 24, on two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree. The evidence presented over the course of a three-day trial, showed that Tennant physically abused his two-year-old son and three-year-old daughter by beating them repeatedly, leaving horrific bruising on the toddlers.

In March of 2023, Tennant and the two child victims lived with Tennant’s father, mother, and brother in the Rossville area.

Between March 14-16, 2023, Tennant was at the family residence supervising his children. Tennant became enraged because while failing to properly supervise the children, they made a mess in their bedroom. Tennant struck the children repeatedly over the course of two days. Tennant used a board to strike his two-year old son. Tennant then left the residence he shared with the children’s grandparents and uncle and took the children to a male friend’s home in an attempt to
conceal the injuries he had inflicted on his children.

Days later, Tennant returned home with the children. The children’s grandparents and uncle quickly noticed the bruising and injuries and contacted law enforcement immediately to report that Tennant had abused the children. Tennant was questioned by law enforcement and denied causing the injuries while falsely claiming that it must have been another family member who injured his children.

However, despite admitting to observing the severity of the injuries on his own children, Tennant never attempted to seek medical treatment for them.

Witnesses from the Department of Family and Children’s Services testified during the trial that the bruising was some of the worst that had been seen in their career. A forensic pediatric medical doctor from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation testified that the injures were non-accidental and the result of repeated strikes using a great degree of force.

Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office Detective Rebecca Jordan conducted a skilled and thorough
investigation of Tennant, which led to his successful prosecution and conviction for the crimes he
committed against his own children.

Tennant was sentenced by Catoosa County Superior Court Judge Chris Arnt to 30 years, with
the first 15 years to be served in the Georgia Department of Corrections. Tennant is neither
permitted to have any contact with the child victims in the case nor to have unsupervised contact with any minor under the age of 18.

The State of Georgia was represented by Assistant District Attorney Deanna Reisman. Victim
Advocate Shelby Bradshaw provided invaluable care and assistance to the family of the child victims
throughout the course of the prosecution.

“Child abuse and crimes against children will always be aggressively prosecuted by my office and ADA Reisman’s prosecution team and the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office did an amazing job in
doing that in this case,” District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller said. “This child abuser will have plenty of
time to clean his room in the Department of Corrections.

