Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, April 6, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDRUS, KIMBERLEE DON 
602 WEST 13 ST CHATTNOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BAKER, CAROLINE 
550 ALEXANDER DR UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 374155860 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BENTLEY, TERRANCE MARCEL 
2207 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

BLAYLOCK, ROBERT CHARLES 
301 PEACHSTREET CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30737 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

BOYD, SELINDA CHANELL 
4405 DELASHMITT RD UNIT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRADSHAW, JENNIFER DIANE 
507 BARTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374054209 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

BRADSHAW, MICHAEL RYAN 
2833 DAYTON BLVD APT A RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BRANDON, CHRISTY DIAMOND 
1589 ROACH HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

BROWNING, THOMAS WILLIAM 
11134 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FAILURE TO PRODUCE IDENTIFICATION

CAMPBELL, DONNIE CARLOS 
124 SIGNAL HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE (ATTEMPTED)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CANTRELL, STACY DAWN 
5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

COLEMAN, KADARRIUS REZADION 
4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101560 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

CRAMER, DYLAN SCOTT 
2421 QUAIL NEST CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374211360 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
BURGLARY

CRUTCHER, LONDON JAMES 
4611 PAWTRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON

DIXSON, KELSI 
375 LOWER CHESTUEE RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ERRERA, RYAN KRISTOPHER 
4129 EAST FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ESCOBAR TOMAS, CRINTINO CRISTOBAL 
3913 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ESPY, JERRELL WAYNE 
194 COUNTY RD 731 ROSSVILLE, 37370 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

EVERTON, NORMA JAN MCCOOL 
316 GREEN GORGE RD Signal Mountain, 373773031 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EWING, STEPHEN HARVIS 
622 GEORGIA AVE #305 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FISHER, ROBERT A 
237 BLUEBELL DR CLARKSVILLE, 37043 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

GIBSON, MARCUS CODY 
1805 CLEMMER STREET CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRIFFIN, WALTER STOKES 
5224 OLD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARVEY, STEVEN DEWAYNE 
1203 BIG POND LANE SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RAPE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (NTERFERE WITH EMERGENCY C

HELTON, CHASE NEYLAND 
1806 MARA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ-ORTIZ, ALEX B 
4924 SHOREWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLDEN, NICHOLAS AUSTIN 
2338 CHIMNEY HILLS DR SODDY DAISY, 373793122 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

HOUSTON, MICHEAL PAUL 
3902 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT UNDER 1000
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT UNDER 1,000
BURGLARY

HOWELL, MATTHEW LEE 
1705 LEE MCDONALD LN CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, ANDRE 
312 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
FIRST DEGREE MURDER

JOHNSON, TAQUAN CORTERIOUS 
4915 NORTHWIND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JONES, QUINTON MARQUICE 
5243 DONLYN LN UNIT A HIXSON, 373434317 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KING, LADAWNYA K 
3838 DIXIE CIR CHATTANOPOGA, 37351 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LOGAN, MICHAEL BRANDON LEE 
193 GARDEN STREET ROSSVILLE, 30541 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

MAKIMAA, ZACHARY TYLER 
8178 SAVANNAH HILL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MANUS, MARTY EUGENE 
7000 SHIRLEY POND RD APT B HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)

MILLSAPS, CASEY WAYNE 
8608 BACK VALLEY RD EVANSVILLE, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MILLSAPS, CONNIE ANN 
5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (POSSESSION OFSC

MUNDY, KIMBERLY MICHELLE 
737 ASHLEY FOREST DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NAKAJIMA, PERKO JUNKO 
834 BLISSFIELD CT CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ORTIZ PEREZ, DIDIER MARIN 
3402 HOWELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PEREZ ANDRES, EDY GIOVANN 
6111 SHERWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374123907 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PHILLIPS, JOSHUA C 
6631 HILTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PHILLIPS, RAYMOND NICHOLAS 
3707 OLMSTED DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PITTMAN, NADINE CELESTE MARIE 
35310 LAKE EDWARD DR ZEPHYRHILLS, 33541 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POLEZHAEV, MICHAEL JOHN 
4612 COLONIAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

REDISH, EDITH MAYNARD 
656 S CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ROBLERO, JOSE 
1312 MARLBORO AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

ROWELL, THOMAS MICHAEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY

SCOTT, WILLIAM RAE 
1400 CEMTARY MOUNTAIN TALADGA, 35160 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHELTON, DANIEL JOSEPH 
3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 5B4 CHATTANOOGA, 374157219 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

SINIARD, CRAIG EUGENE 
1108 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

SMITH, CHARLES OSCAR 
164 BENNETTE RD SWEETWATER, 37842 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SWENSON, ANYTHONY SCOTT 
727 E 11ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY

THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS 
2904 2ND AVE Chattanooga, 374071405 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

TOMAS VASQUEZ, JOEL ELISEO 
ROSA MEAD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VAUGHN, LARRY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATKINS, ADAM DOUGLAS 
1017 GRAY OAKS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
SIMPLE POSSESSION (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

WILEY, SHAQUISHA DEASIA 
4802 JEFFREY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILKEY, ALFRED VERNON 
2525 IGOU FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

WILLIAMS, DEMETRIUS LEBRON 
4115 HARBOR HILL ROAD APT #2 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING***MUST APPEAR***
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

APPLEBERRY, TRACEY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/14/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
BAKER, CAROLINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/16/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELL, MICHELLE ALEXANDRA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/26/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BENTLEY, TERRANCE MARCEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
BLAYLOCK, ROBERT CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/05/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
BOYD, SELINDA CHANELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/21/1992
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRADSHAW, JENNIFER DIANE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/23/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BRADSHAW, MICHAEL RYAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/14/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRANDON, CHRISTY DIAMOND
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/15/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
BROWNING, THOMAS WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/09/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • FAILURE TO PRODUCE IDENTIFICATION
CAMPBELL, DONNIE CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 05/22/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL HOMICIDE (ATTEMPTED)
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CANTRELL, STACY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/27/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
COLEMAN, KADARRIUS REZADION
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/18/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
CRAMER, DYLAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/10/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
CRUTCHER, LONDON JAMES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/14/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
DIXSON, KELSI
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/21/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ERRERA, RYAN KRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/01/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ESCOBAR TOMAS, CRINTINO CRISTOBAL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ESPY, JERRELL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/19/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
EVERTON, NORMA JAN MCCOOL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/29/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EWING, STEPHEN HARVIS
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 08/09/1954
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FISHER, ROBERT A
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FONSECA, ARIC GABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/30/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GIBSON, MARCUS CODY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRIFFIN, WALTER STOKES
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARVEY, STEVEN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/03/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RAPE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (NTERFERE WITH EMERGENCY C
HELTON, CHASE NEYLAND
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/13/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ-ORTIZ, ALEX B
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/05/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLDEN, NICHOLAS AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/12/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
HOUSTON, MICHEAL PAUL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/15/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT UNDER 1000
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT UNDER 1,000
  • BURGLARY
HOWELL, MATTHEW LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, ANDRE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/10/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • FIRST DEGREE MURDER
JOHNSON, TAQUAN CORTERIOUS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JONES, QUINTON MARQUICE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/08/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KING, LADAWNYA K
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/24/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOGAN, MICHAEL BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/15/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
MAKIMAA, ZACHARY TYLER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/19/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MANUS, MARTY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/21/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
MARKER, MAUREN M
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/17/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCCLAIN, PERNELL LASHUN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/31/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MILLSAPS, CASEY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/31/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MILLSAPS, CONNIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (POSSESSION OFSC
MUNDY, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/06/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NAKAJIMA, PERKO JUNKO
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 07/07/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PEREZ ANDRES, EDY GIOVANN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/24/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PHILLIPS, JOSHUA C
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/31/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PHILLIPS, RAYMOND NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/25/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PITTMAN, NADINE CELESTE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROWELL, THOMAS MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
SCOTT, WILLIAM RAE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHACKLEFORD, ANTONIO JEROME
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/01/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SHELTON, DANIEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
SINIARD, CRAIG EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/10/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
SMITH, CHARLES OSCAR
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/10/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
STARGIN, RAYSHUN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/28/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SWENSON, ANYTHONY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/19/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 02/19/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
TOMAS VASQUEZ, JOEL ELISEO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/03/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VAUGHN, LARRY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/14/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILEY, SHAQUISHA DEASIA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/20/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILKEY, ALFRED VERNON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/20/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
WILLIAMS, DEMETRIUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING***MUST APPEAR***
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILLIAMS, LOLITA FRANCES
Age at Arrest: 73
Date of Birth: 08/18/1950
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE







Latest Headlines
Soddy Daisy Considers Paying Mayor And Commissioners
  • Breaking News
  • 4/6/2024
Hot Start Not Enough As #4 Vols Drop Series Opener At Auburn
Hot Start Not Enough As #4 Vols Drop Series Opener At Auburn
  • Sports
  • 4/6/2024
Boo Bomb Powers #6 Tennessee Past #3 Georgia, 5-1
Boo Bomb Powers #6 Tennessee Past #3 Georgia, 5-1
  • Sports
  • 4/6/2024
Lookouts Announce 2024 Opening Day Roster
  • Sports
  • 4/6/2024
Hixson Tennis Sweeps Tri-Match With East Ridge, Sequatchie Co.
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/6/2024
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL ROUND-UP: Friday, April 5th
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/6/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/6/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDRUS, KIMBERLEE DON 602 WEST 13 ST CHATTNOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF PROPERTY ... more

Former County GOP Chairman Grady Rhoden Dies
Former County GOP Chairman Grady Rhoden Dies
  • 4/5/2024

Grady Rhoden, former chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party and a candidate for Congress, has died. Mr. Rhoden was a graduate of Chattanooga High School where he was president of ... more

New Leadership Posts Announced For Hamilton County Schools
  • 4/5/2024

Hamilton County Schools announced a number of leadership changes. District Office Dr. Tiffany Earvin will be the new MidTown Learning Community Superintendent. Officials said, "With an impressive ... more

Breaking News
Corps Of Engineers Soliciting Bids For Final Chickamauga Lock Replacement Contract
  • 4/5/2024
Arrest Made In Vine Street Murder
Arrest Made In Vine Street Murder
  • 4/5/2024
Girl, 9, Wakes Up Father As Fire Races Through Citico Apartments
Girl, 9, Wakes Up Father As Fire Races Through Citico Apartments
  • 4/5/2024
Man In Critical Condition After Shooting At Homeless Camp At Signal Hills Drive
  • 4/5/2024
Arrest Made In Home Invasion In Which 1 Intruder Was Killed
Arrest Made In Home Invasion In Which 1 Intruder Was Killed
  • 4/5/2024
Opinion
Special Interest Over Our Kids In Red Bank
  • 4/4/2024
Jerry Summers: Ashamed
Jerry Summers: Ashamed
  • 4/4/2024
Top Senate Stories: Next Week Edition April 8-11
  • 4/5/2024
Making Choices
  • 4/5/2024
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For April 5
  • 4/5/2024
Sports
Lookouts Announce 2024 Opening Day Roster
  • 4/6/2024
Wiedmer: Could Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers Do For Women's Hoops What Bird And Magic Did For The Men's Game?
Wiedmer: Could Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers Do For Women's Hoops What Bird And Magic Did For The Men's Game?
  • 4/5/2024
Randy Smith: Don't Forget About Pat
Randy Smith: Don't Forget About Pat
  • 4/5/2024
Chattanooga Beach Volleyball Wins Two At Scenic City Showdown
  • 4/5/2024
Vols Go Under The Lights For Second Spring Scrimmage
Vols Go Under The Lights For Second Spring Scrimmage
  • 4/5/2024
Happenings
Honoring The Sacrifice Foundation Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of American Heroes Dinner
Honoring The Sacrifice Foundation Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of American Heroes Dinner
  • 4/5/2024
John Shearer: Saying Goodbye To Our Beloved Westie, Maisie
John Shearer: Saying Goodbye To Our Beloved Westie, Maisie
  • 4/5/2024
Wit Meets Wisdom At Writers@Work Talks With Harrison Scott Key
  • 4/5/2024
Upcoming Special Event Closings
  • 4/6/2024
Lookouts Join Library Family Pass Program
Lookouts Join Library Family Pass Program
  • 4/6/2024
Entertainment
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents Music For The Children
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents Music For The Children
  • 4/5/2024
Lee University To Host Chamber Music Showcase April 12
Lee University To Host Chamber Music Showcase April 12
  • 4/5/2024
Southern Adventist University Presents Symphony Orchestra Concert April 21
Southern Adventist University Presents Symphony Orchestra Concert April 21
  • 4/5/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/4/2024
UTC Symphony Orchestra To Perform Spring Concert April 21
UTC Symphony Orchestra To Perform Spring Concert April 21
  • 4/4/2024
Opinion
Special Interest Over Our Kids In Red Bank
  • 4/4/2024
Jerry Summers: Ashamed
Jerry Summers: Ashamed
  • 4/4/2024
Top Senate Stories: Next Week Edition April 8-11
  • 4/5/2024
Dining
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Set To Open Across From Northgate Mall
  • 3/28/2024
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
  • 3/21/2024
Beer Board Gives Green Light To New Taco Mamacita At Hamilton Place
  • 3/15/2024
Business/Government
Walker County Chamber Of Commerce To Hold "Meet The Candidates" On April 23
  • 4/4/2024
Grand Jury True Bills
  • 4/4/2024
Officers Discover Cat Stuck In Car Engine - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/5/2024
Real Estate
Tiffanie Robinson Named SVN Managing Director Of The Year
Tiffanie Robinson Named SVN Managing Director Of The Year
  • 4/4/2024
Real Estate Transfers For March 28-April 3
  • 4/4/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 4/4/2024
Student Scene
HCSO Hosts DARE Program Graduation At East Hamilton Middle School
HCSO Hosts DARE Program Graduation At East Hamilton Middle School
  • 4/5/2024
Envirothon Competition Is April 11 At Chester Frost Park
  • 4/5/2024
Lee University Hosts Senior Art Exhibition
Lee University Hosts Senior Art Exhibition
  • 4/5/2024
Living Well
National Coalition Of 100 Black Women, Chattanooga Chapter, Inc. Hosts Its Sisterhood Symposium: Health Is Wealth
  • 4/5/2024
Erlanger And Tennessee Donor Services To Host Donor Remembrance Ceremony
  • 4/4/2024
Joscelyn Sroczynski Nmed VP Of Cardiovascular Services For Parkridge Health System
Joscelyn Sroczynski Nmed VP Of Cardiovascular Services For Parkridge Health System
  • 4/5/2024
Memories
Good Old Days Museum In Soddy Daisy Reopens
Good Old Days Museum In Soddy Daisy Reopens
  • 4/4/2024
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At 95-Year-Old Lookout Mountain Elementary
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At 95-Year-Old Lookout Mountain Elementary
  • 4/1/2024
Bayonets And Belt Buckles: McDonald Farm
  • 3/15/2024
Outdoors
Spring Turkey Hunting Season Starts April 13
  • 4/5/2024
Combo Hunting And Fishing Guide Coming This Summer
  • 4/5/2024
Southeast Conservation Corps Selects New Leadership
  • 4/4/2024
Travel
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
  • 4/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
  • 4/3/2024
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Command That's Both Old And New
Bob Tamasy: The Command That's Both Old And New
  • 4/4/2024
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Youth Ministry Presents A Musical Concert Fundraiser April 27
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Youth Ministry Presents A Musical Concert Fundraiser April 27
  • 4/5/2024
Middle Valley Church Of God Service, Sermon Titled 'I Thought He Was Gone'
  • 4/4/2024
Obituaries
Sybil McLain-Topel
Sybil McLain-Topel
  • 4/6/2024
William “Bill” Tucker (LaFayette)
William “Bill” Tucker (LaFayette)
  • 4/6/2024
Martha Jeannetta Coleman-Foster
Martha Jeannetta Coleman-Foster
  • 4/5/2024