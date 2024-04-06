Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDRUS, KIMBERLEE DON
602 WEST 13 ST CHATTNOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BAKER, CAROLINE
550 ALEXANDER DR UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 374155860
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BENTLEY, TERRANCE MARCEL
2207 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
BLAYLOCK, ROBERT CHARLES
301 PEACHSTREET CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30737
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
BOYD, SELINDA CHANELL
4405 DELASHMITT RD UNIT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRADSHAW, JENNIFER DIANE
507 BARTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374054209
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BRADSHAW, MICHAEL RYAN
2833 DAYTON BLVD APT A RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRANDON, CHRISTY DIAMOND
1589 ROACH HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
BROWNING, THOMAS WILLIAM
11134 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FAILURE TO PRODUCE IDENTIFICATION
CAMPBELL, DONNIE CARLOS
124 SIGNAL HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE (ATTEMPTED)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CANTRELL, STACY DAWN
5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
COLEMAN, KADARRIUS REZADION
4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101560
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
CRAMER, DYLAN SCOTT
2421 QUAIL NEST CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374211360
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
CRUTCHER, LONDON JAMES
4611 PAWTRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
DIXSON, KELSI
375 LOWER CHESTUEE RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ERRERA, RYAN KRISTOPHER
4129 EAST FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ESCOBAR TOMAS, CRINTINO CRISTOBAL
3913 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ESPY, JERRELL WAYNE
194 COUNTY RD 731 ROSSVILLE, 37370
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
EVERTON, NORMA JAN MCCOOL
316 GREEN GORGE RD Signal Mountain, 373773031
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EWING, STEPHEN HARVIS
622 GEORGIA AVE #305 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FISHER, ROBERT A
237 BLUEBELL DR CLARKSVILLE, 37043
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
GIBSON, MARCUS CODY
1805 CLEMMER STREET CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRIFFIN, WALTER STOKES
5224 OLD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARVEY, STEVEN DEWAYNE
1203 BIG POND LANE SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RAPE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (NTERFERE WITH EMERGENCY C
HELTON, CHASE NEYLAND
1806 MARA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ-ORTIZ, ALEX B
4924 SHOREWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLDEN, NICHOLAS AUSTIN
2338 CHIMNEY HILLS DR SODDY DAISY, 373793122
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
HOUSTON, MICHEAL PAUL
3902 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT UNDER 1000
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT UNDER 1,000
BURGLARY
HOWELL, MATTHEW LEE
1705 LEE MCDONALD LN CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, ANDRE
312 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
JOHNSON, TAQUAN CORTERIOUS
4915 NORTHWIND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JONES, QUINTON MARQUICE
5243 DONLYN LN UNIT A HIXSON, 373434317
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KING, LADAWNYA K
3838 DIXIE CIR CHATTANOPOGA, 37351
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOGAN, MICHAEL BRANDON LEE
193 GARDEN STREET ROSSVILLE, 30541
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
MAKIMAA, ZACHARY TYLER
8178 SAVANNAH HILL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MANUS, MARTY EUGENE
7000 SHIRLEY POND RD APT B HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
MILLSAPS, CASEY WAYNE
8608 BACK VALLEY RD EVANSVILLE, 37332
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MILLSAPS, CONNIE ANN
5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (POSSESSION OFSC
MUNDY, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
737 ASHLEY FOREST DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NAKAJIMA, PERKO JUNKO
834 BLISSFIELD CT CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ORTIZ PEREZ, DIDIER MARIN
3402 HOWELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
PEREZ ANDRES, EDY GIOVANN
6111 SHERWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374123907
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PHILLIPS, JOSHUA C
6631 HILTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PHILLIPS, RAYMOND NICHOLAS
3707 OLMSTED DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PITTMAN, NADINE CELESTE MARIE
35310 LAKE EDWARD DR ZEPHYRHILLS, 33541
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POLEZHAEV, MICHAEL JOHN
4612 COLONIAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
REDISH, EDITH MAYNARD
656 S CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROBLERO, JOSE
1312 MARLBORO AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ROWELL, THOMAS MICHAEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
SCOTT, WILLIAM RAE
1400 CEMTARY MOUNTAIN TALADGA, 35160
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHELTON, DANIEL JOSEPH
3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 5B4 CHATTANOOGA, 374157219
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
SINIARD, CRAIG EUGENE
1108 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
SMITH, CHARLES OSCAR
164 BENNETTE RD SWEETWATER, 37842
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SWENSON, ANYTHONY SCOTT
727 E 11ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS
2904 2ND AVE Chattanooga, 374071405
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
TOMAS VASQUEZ, JOEL ELISEO
ROSA MEAD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VAUGHN, LARRY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATKINS, ADAM DOUGLAS
1017 GRAY OAKS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
SIMPLE POSSESSION (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM
WILEY, SHAQUISHA DEASIA
4802 JEFFREY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILKEY, ALFRED VERNON
2525 IGOU FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
WILLIAMS, DEMETRIUS LEBRON
4115 HARBOR HILL ROAD APT #2 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING***MUST APPEAR***
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
