Frank's Grocery Applies For New Beer License

One of the jobs of the Chattanooga Beer Board is to protect the public as well as protect the investment that owners make in their businesses. Security for the public was the primary reason that the application for a new beer license from Frank’s Grocery, 601 Tunnel Blvd., was passed at the Dec. 19 meeting. The beer board members wanted to ensure that the new owners of the business were aware of past violent incidents at the location. A shoot-out and a homicide have taken place at the market.

A change of ownership caused the need for a new permit to currently sell beer. The owner of the property remains the same but the store will now be operated by his relatives from Thailand, Kittisak Shatchavan and Natcharee Coats. For the last year, the previous owner has trained them, the board was told.

"You really have to be on your toes and know what is going on,” because of the history of the store, said Chairman of the Beer Board Dan Mayfield.

“What is the process to check IDs for age?" asked J.D. Cole, board vice chairman.

Ms. Coats replied that IDs are checked if a customer does not appear to be 21 or if an older person comes in with someone younger and is suspected of making the purchase for an underage person. And she added that IDs are checked randomly.

Mr. Cole recommend that the applicants be trained by Calandra Smith from the Hamilton County Coalition, the official trainer for the beer board, so they will know the proper procedures for alcohol sales.

“I answered wrong, exclaimed the applicant,” Ms. Coats. "I’m supposed to say that I ID everyone.”

Board Member Zach Atchley said it is alarming that the question was answered truthfully the first time and not the second because the answers were contradictory. He emphasized that the new owners be required to go through the professional training. That is required by the Chattanooga Beer ordinance, said Assistant City Attorney Kathryn McDonald.

After the incidents violation, the beer license had not been revoked. The owner and police reviewed video from security cameras and the license has been renewed through December 2025 but will now be surrendered to the regulatory bureau, with the approval for and issuance of a new license to the new owners.