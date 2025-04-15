Fire Reported At Bradley County Jail's Kitchen

A fire was reported inside the kitchen area of the Bradley County Jail facility. The Cleveland Fire Department responded promptly and is currently on scene. The fire has been brought under control, and efforts are underway to fully ventilate the affected area.At this time, there are no reported injuries to inmates, staff or first responders. All individuals inside the facility remain safe, and there is no danger to inmates or the public, officials said.Sheriff Lawson commended the quick response and coordination between the Bradley County Sheriff's Office personnel and the Cleveland Fire Department."We’re extremely grateful for the swift action taken to ensure everyone’s safety and to prevent further damage," he said.An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.