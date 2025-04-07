Sex Offender With Child Sex Conviction Charged With Rape Of Fellow Behavorial Hospital Patient

A man who is under lifetime supervision as a sex offender for a child rape has been charged with the rape of a fellow patient at a behavorial hospital.

Shantonya Terrell Jones, 49, is charged in an incident on Saturday on Holtzclaw Avenue.

A woman said she was in the bathroom sitting on the toilet when Jones came in and opened the bathroom door. She said he exposed himself, then forced himself on her.

Jones claimed the woman flirted with him in a common area, and that the sex was consensual.

He said his DNA might be found on her because he had spit on his hand just prior tothe bathroom incident.