 Thursday, October 1, 2020 74.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Former Lee University Campus Choir Director Charged With Rape

Thursday, October 1, 2020
James Lamar Phillips
James Lamar Phillips

Former Lee University Campus Choir Director James “Jimmy” Phillips was arrested on rape charges Monday. 

Prior to his arrest, Phillips resigned as director of Campus Choir on Sept. 17, Lee officials said. According to Dr. William Green, dean of the School of Music, Phillips cited “personal reasons” as his motivation to resign. 

“It was within this semester. It wasn’t before the semester started.

He just cited personal reasons,” said Dr. Green. “He determined it was best not to be a Lee employee while going through that … so he resigned, and we accepted the resignation.”

The Lee University Office of Public Relations released a statement that said, “We have cooperated fully with the investigation and aren’t at liberty to publicly discuss the matter at this time.”

Phillips has been the director of Campus Choir for 13 years, having begun his Lee career in 2007. Assistant Professor of Music Dr. Luke Gambill stepped into the role of director after Phillip’s resignation. 

“There is not necessarily an intention that he’s going to come back,” Dr. Green said in reference to Phillips’ resignation. “At this juncture, we plan for Dr. Gambill to continue with this ensemble.”

Dr. Mark Walker and Dr. Green held a meeting with the members of Campus Choir on Wednesday, during which they provided resources for the students. Both made themselves available to talk to students, referencing the Counseling Center, Lee officials said. 

“Today, Dr. Walker came and spoke to the group. Primarily because there is news out there about the situation, he wanted to share from the presidential perspective,” said Dr. Green. “He did a remarkable job of showing care and sensitivity to the situation, but also understanding the possible hurt that the Phillips family is going through, any other party involved is going through, but also the hurt our students are going through at this loss.” 

Phillips was placed under $25,000 bond at the Bradley County Jail.

While meeting with the choir, Dr. Green stressed that no matter what comes of this situation, the history of Campus Choir will continue alongside their ministry. 

“My encouragement, as was Dr. Walker’s encouragement to the students, was to not make assumptions,” said Dr. Green. “We’re a family, and we pray for them.”

Dr. Walker said he will also be in prayer for the people involved.

“We are saddened by this situation and are praying for all parties involved, keeping in mind that Jimmy Phillips is innocent until proven guilty,” said Dr. Walker.

 


October 1, 2020

Police Blotter: Possums Invading N. Hawthorne Home; Mother-In-Law Calls Too Much

October 1, 2020

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths And 53 More Cases; Tennessee Has 47 More Deaths

October 1, 2020

Walker And Whitfield Counties Have More Coronavirus Deaths; Georgia Has 43 More Deaths


Police responded to a theft on Hollyberry Lane. Upon arrival, police spoke with a driver that leases out from Millennial Taxi Service. The driver gave a woman a ride from her home to the grocery ... (click for more)

Hamilton County has no additional coronavirus deaths as the toll remains at 97. There were 53 new cases on Thursday and the new total is 9,878. There have been 9,171 people recover from the ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been an additional 43 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,063. There were 1,376 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Possums Invading N. Hawthorne Home; Mother-In-Law Calls Too Much

Police responded to a theft on Hollyberry Lane. Upon arrival, police spoke with a driver that leases out from Millennial Taxi Service. The driver gave a woman a ride from her home to the grocery store and back to her apartment. When the driver arrived back to the woman's apartment, she said she misplaced her money and did not have the funds to pay him. The woman told police that ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths And 53 More Cases; Tennessee Has 47 More Deaths

Hamilton County has no additional coronavirus deaths as the toll remains at 97. There were 53 new cases on Thursday and the new total is 9,878. There have been 9,171 people recover from the virus in Hamilton County, which is 93 percent. There are currently 610 active cases, up from 602 yesterday. There are 55 people hospitalized in Hamilton County from COVID, and one additional ... (click for more)

Opinion

Selma Paty's Legacy

Much has been said of the accolades of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and rightfully so. I wanted to remind everyone that Chattanooga had its own lady attorney who made many in-roads for females in the legal field. Selma (Sunny) Paty actually began her legal career before Justice Ginsburg. She likewise was Jewish and being a female in the 1950's, when she started her practice, was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My October Garden

Well, in my monthly walk through my garden I broke the sad news to my annuals and biennials that Monday would be our last weather with temperatures in the 80s, and that Father front would soon come knocking. My perennials were saddened, of course, because we’ve had a happy year. So, as my man Cleo dished out a round of Miracle-Gro and Osmocote to those that wanted a nudge before ... (click for more)

Sports

Reds’ Stephenson Returns Home To Face Childhood Favorites In MLB Playoffs

The last time Tyler Stephenson attended an Atlanta Braves game, he was a high school prospect with dreams of one day making it to the major leagues. Like most aspiring baseball players who grew up in Atlanta over the past two decades, Stephenson wanted to become the next Chipper Jones. Living in the suburb of Kennesaw, Stephenson studied the Hall of Famer’s every move during ... (click for more)

Dalton State's Trevor Bassett Medals At Innisbrook

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – True freshman Trevor Bassett (215, +2) stole the show, methodically working his way around the difficult Copperhead Course to win Individual Medalist in the Invite at Innisbrook at Innisbrook Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Fla. on Tuesday. As a team, the Roadrunners dropped into a tie for 5 th after shooting 311 (+27). Wayland Baptist (Texas) (878, +26) took ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors