TDOT Contractor To Close I-75 North To I-24 West For 1 Weekend To Complete Major New Traffic Shift On I 75/I-24 Interchange Modification Project In Chattanooga

As part of the I-75/I-24 interchange modification project in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews will implement a major traffic shift that will take an entire weekend to complete and necessitate the closure of the ramp from I-75 North to I-24 West within the area of the split. From 9 p.m. on Friday evening, Oct. 23 to 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, those traveling from I-75 North to I-24 West will be detoured to Exit 3-A East Brainerd Road, where they will be directed to re-enter the interstate via I-75 South to I-24 West. This detour will add an additional five miles to the movement. Heavy congestion is expected.

This detour will also alter the traffic flow on East Brainerd Road and Hickory Valley Road. To allow crews to install and remove the detour, lane restrictions on these roads will be in place from Thursday night, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. to Tuesday morning, Oct. 27 at 6 a.m. All local traffic on East Brainerd Road will be shifted to the westbound lanes. Those traveling westbound (toward Brainerd Road) on East Brainerd Road will have access to I-75 North only. Those traveling eastbound (toward Gunbarrel Road) on East Brainerd Road will not have access to I 75 in either direction. Traffic on Hickory Valley Road will have right-in / right-out access only at East Brainerd Road.

Additionally, the I-75 North on-ramps from US 41/Ringgold Road at Exit 1 will be closed at 9 p.m. on Friday evening, Oct. 23 until 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, and traffic will be detoured to alternate routes to access either I-75 or I-24 at other locations. Due to low height restrictions at the tunnels on US 41/Ringgold Road west of the Exit 1 interchange, truck traffic will be prohibited from using the tunnels as an alternate route.

The Tennessee Welcome Center on I-75 North will also be closed to all traffic during the same time period. For more on the traffic shift, access the video link here.

The weekend lane closures will allow contract crews to work around the clock and make connections critical to the project. Message boards will be in place to mark closures and detours, while TDOT personnel, contract crews and law enforcement will be stationed throughout the work zone. The speed limit through the work zone will remain reduced at 45 miles per hour. Once this work is completed, motorists traveling through the interchange will notice a traffic shift along some of the ramps. 

The schedule for this work is contingent on the contractor completing all preparatory construction work beforehand, and it is also weather dependent. Should preparation issues or inclement weather delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place on the first available weekend thereafter. 

C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc. is the contractor for the $132.6 million I-75 / I-24 interchange modification project, which is slated for completion in late summer 2021. For more information on the project or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website.


Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 60 More Cases; Tennessee Has 23 More Deaths

Walker County Has 41st Coronavirus Death; State Has 25 More Deaths

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Hamilton County had another coronavirus death as the total climbed to 102 on Tuesday. There are 60 new cases, down from 88 on Monday, bringing the total to 10,813. There are currently 63 people ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 25 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,454. There were 993 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



No Need To Imagine ‘Day Without Water’

The national observance of Imagine a Day Without Water asks all of us to imagine a day literally without water. From your shower to your coffee to your kids’ last glass of water before bed. Not even a drop in a lake or a firetruck’s tank. This is certainly a grim warning, and one worth taking a moment to ponder. We all have a role to play in protecting and conserving water and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Tale Of ‘Stålfarfar’

Almost 70 years ago, it was decided there should be a bicycle race that would go from Sweden’s top to its bottom in northern Europe. Sweden, perhaps the most gorgeous of all the world’s countries, is also geographically demanding and the route – the length of the Gulf of Bothnia and much of the Baltic Sea – ain’t for sissies. Lest you forget, this is where the Vikings ancestry lives. ... (click for more)

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named Pre-Season First Team All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard had one of the best seasons in program history last year and the star is already earning preseason praise as the 2020-21 season draws, earning preseason first-team All-America honors by Lindy’s Sports, the publication announced recently. On top of Howard’s All-America honor, Lindy’s Sports selected its preseason ... (click for more)

Former Flame Jahmal Rich Helps To Lead Fight Against COVID-19

Many Lee University athletes have received their degrees and gone on to outstanding careers outside the rim of athletics. But the accomplishments and goals of former men’s basketball standout and Maryland native Jahmal Rich (2002-03 – 2004-05) are certainly more than enough to capture the spotlight. Rich graduated from Lee with a degree in biological sciences, but basketball ... (click for more)


