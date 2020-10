Walker County Has 41st Coronavirus Death; State Has 25 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 25 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,454.There were 993 new cases as that total reached 333,304 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 29,762, up 106 from Monday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 1,292 cases; 19 deaths; 80 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 844 cases, up 6; 26 deaths; 63 hospitalizationsDade County: 306 cases; 5 deaths; 21 hospitalizationsWalker County: 1,679 cases, up 7; 41 deaths, up 1; 92 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 4,915 cases, up 29; 62 deaths; 256 hospitalizations, up 1

