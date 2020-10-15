Jason Eugene Smith Charged In Carjacking Case

A suspect in a carjacking is now in custody.

Law enforcement responded to a Sunday carjacking call on Bonny Oaks Drive and interviewed the victim and another witness.

The victim said he knew the suspect, Jason Eugene Smith, 41, very well. He said on Saturday morning, Smith called him and asked for a ride to his girlfriend’s parent’s residence in Harrison. The victim told police he picked the witness up that afternoon in Soddy Daisy, and left with Smith and his girlfriend around 4 p.m.

The victim told police that Smith and his girlfriend (Christina Anne Barnes) sat in the back. As they were driving, Smith told the victims he had a gun, to pull over, and then to get out. The victim told police it was a black semi-automatic pistol.

The man then pulled over and he and the witness got out of the vehicle on Bonny Oaks Drive. He said Ms. Barnes did not attempt to stop Smith, did not exit the vehicle after it happened, and did not report the crime to the police.

The victim and witness identified Smith and Ms. Barnes from pictures shown them.

Smith, who faces carjacking charges, was arrested on Monday.