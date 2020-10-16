Woman Leads Police On Wild I-24 Chase

 Friday, October 16, 2020 58.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Friday, October 16, 2020
Melissa Turner
Melissa Turner

A woman is in custody after leading Georgia and Tennessee law enforcement on a wild car chase on Thursday night.

Tennessee law enforcement made contact with Georgia State Patrol, who were actively pursuing a vehicle on 75 Southbound. Police said the initial charge was for a registration that did not match the vehicle.

Officers pursued the vehicle for 13 minutes before GSP took primary position. Police said defendant Melissa Turner, 36, attempted to ram a GSP vehicle once they were on Interstate 24 Westbound. Ms. Turner drove through construction zones at 80 MP, ran red lights, failed to maintain her lane, and did not use her turn signal, it was stated.

Police said she constantly drove over the speed limit, and almost caused several crashes.

Once Tennessee Highway Patrol units caught up to Ms. Turner, she was taken into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

Ms. Turner is facing the following charges: reckless endangerment, failure to signal a turn, speeding, reckless driving, aggravated assault, evading arrest, failure to maintain lane, and other such charges.


Wear A Mask Or Stay Home - And Response

I cannot understand why people are still testing positive. Are people not following the guidelines? Are they not wearing masks? I thought we were an intelligent race and given that the media broadcasts every little surge each and every day how is it possible people aren’t getting this? Good grief, Hamilton County, whether you like wearing masks or not, do it anyway and protect ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Seven Predictions

I do not know a Washington D.C. columnist by the name of Daniel Bobinski. To the best of my recollect, I have never read anything he has written until this week. Writing for a website, uncoverdc.com, Bobinski has just made seven predictions he is pretty sure will occur within the next month and, I find myself agreeing the likelihood of all seven is a pretty good bet. He is said ... (click for more)

Vols' Football Preview: UT Vs. Kentucky

No. 18/17 Tennessee will look to bounce back from last weekend's road setback this Saturday when the Vols host longtime SEC East rival Kentucky at Neyland Stadium. Despite having their SEC-leading eight-game win streak snapped at Georgia, the Vols still carry a five-game home winning streak into Saturday's contest against the Wildcats. A limited number of tickets for Saturday's ... (click for more)

Dalton State Golfers Are Unanimous SSAC Coaches' Pre-Season Poll Pick At No. 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Dalton State (Ga.) is a unanimous choice at the top of the 2020-21 SSAC Men's Golf Coaches' Preseason Poll. 2020-21 SSAC Men's Golf Coaches' Preseason Poll 1. Dalton State (Ga.) – 49 (7) 2. William Carey (Miss.) – 42 3. Loyola (La.) – 32 4. Mobile (Ala.) – 30 5. Blue Mountain (Miss.) – 19 6. Faulkner (Ala.) – 17 7. Brewton-Parker (Ga.) - 7 ... (click for more)


