Woman Leads Police On Wild I-24 Chase

A woman is in custody after leading Georgia and Tennessee law enforcement on a wild car chase on Thursday night.

Tennessee law enforcement made contact with Georgia State Patrol, who were actively pursuing a vehicle on 75 Southbound. Police said the initial charge was for a registration that did not match the vehicle.

Officers pursued the vehicle for 13 minutes before GSP took primary position. Police said defendant Melissa Turner, 36, attempted to ram a GSP vehicle once they were on Interstate 24 Westbound. Ms. Turner drove through construction zones at 80 MP, ran red lights, failed to maintain her lane, and did not use her turn signal, it was stated.

Police said she constantly drove over the speed limit, and almost caused several crashes.

Once Tennessee Highway Patrol units caught up to Ms. Turner, she was taken into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

Ms. Turner is facing the following charges: reckless endangerment, failure to signal a turn, speeding, reckless driving, aggravated assault, evading arrest, failure to maintain lane, and other such charges.