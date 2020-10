Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been an additional 51 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,607.There were 1,534 new cases as that total reached 339,384 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 30,350, up 133 from Friday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 1,338 cases, up 10; 20 deaths; 81 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 873 cases, up 8; 27 deaths; 63 hospitalizationsDade County: 323 cases, up 2; 5 deaths; 21 hospitalizationsWalker County: 1,746 cases, up 21; 43 deaths, up 1; 93 hospitalizations, up 1Whitfield County: 5,065 cases, up 38; 63 deaths; 261 hospitalizations

No New Virus Deaths In Hamilton County, 54 New Cases; Tennessee Has 2,646 New Cases

Walker County Has 1 More COVID Death; Georgia Has 1,534 New Cases, 51 More Deaths

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Hamilton County had no new deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, as the toll remained at 104. There were 54 new cases, compared to 98 on Friday, bringing the total to 11,136. There were ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been an additional 51 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,607. There were 1,534 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)