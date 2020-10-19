 Monday, October 19, 2020 72.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Airport Still In Good Financial Position Despite COVID Disruptions, Board Told; Airport Buys Hangar

Monday, October 19, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

The Chattanooga Airport Board discussed financial statements and purchases during their Monday board meeting, and was told the Airport is still in a good financial position. The meeting was hosted on Zoom.

“We have been working for the last few months on the financial statement audit of the airport authority, and we have completed the audit,” Robert Belcher said. “It is still in draft form, however that’s just due to a few housekeeping things we need to wrap up.”

He told the airport board he did not see any numerical changes coming to the final version. He said the final version should be done within the next few days. Mr. Belcher then went into an overview.

“There were no changes in accounting policies or procedures, so everything has been done consistently. There’s no internal control comments to mention at this time,” Mr. Belcher said.

He said even though COVID has affected the airport in a major way, “the balance sheet of the airport authority is still strong. They are in good financial position.”

President Terry Hart also asked the board to approve the purchase of a hangar on the airfield. He said the airport had known about a company’s desire to sell that property on the airfield for a year, and so the airport entered a letter of intent to purchase.

“I followed up few weeks ago in the interest of going forward in purchasing that hangar and leasing it back to the Executive Flight for one-year period,” President Hart told the board. “He agreed and put everything out and got board approval.”

He said the transaction has been approved by some members of the board, and now formally asked the board for official approval to complete the purchase and leasing of the hangar. The board voted unanimously in approval.

The board also approved the renewal of a lease with the FAA. Terry Hart said the lease was terminated on Oct. 1, and the airport and FAA have reached an agreement to now renew the lease. This lease will continue through 2025, and the airport will receive rent in the amount of $1,366.96 per month. This was also approved.

 

 

 


October 19, 2020

No Foul Play Ruled In Gunshot Death Of Manchester Police Captain, 42; Chris Patterson Was Married And Father Of 2

October 19, 2020

Airport Still In Good Financial Position Despite COVID Disruptions, Board Told; Airport Buys Hangar

October 19, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Increase By 752; 19 More Deaths


Authorities believe there was no foul play in the death of Capt. Chris Patterson of the Manchester, Tn., Police Department. Captain Chris Patterson was found dead in his truck from a gunshot ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Airport Board discussed financial statements and purchases during their Monday board meeting, and was told the Airport is still in a good financial position. The meeting was hosted ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional 19 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,657. There were 752 new cases as that total reached 341,310 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

No Foul Play Ruled In Gunshot Death Of Manchester Police Captain, 42; Chris Patterson Was Married And Father Of 2

Authorities believe there was no foul play in the death of Capt. Chris Patterson of the Manchester, Tn., Police Department. Captain Chris Patterson was found dead in his truck from a gunshot wound. Age 42, he was married with two children. He had been on the force over 10 years and was third in command. The investigation into the death has closed. (click for more)

Airport Still In Good Financial Position Despite COVID Disruptions, Board Told; Airport Buys Hangar

The Chattanooga Airport Board discussed financial statements and purchases during their Monday board meeting, and was told the Airport is still in a good financial position. The meeting was hosted on Zoom. “We have been working for the last few months on the financial statement audit of the airport authority, and we have completed the audit,” Robert Belcher said. “It is still ... (click for more)

Opinion

BBB Identity Protection Day Failure

I was truly disappointed in the BBB’s actions on Saturday. They advertised a Shred and Prescription Medication take-back day in order to help protect identity. It was advertised from 9 a.m.-noon. I arrived on Saturday before 11 a.m., more than an hour before the scheduled and advertised end. I found a line of cars going both ways on Lee Highway, blocking traffic in both directions. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Amy’s Road To Justice

As one who has consistently groused over the alarmingly-low turnouts for elections in Southeast Tennessee in the last two decades, what a thrill it is to see record numbers standing in line to vote for those who they believe have earned their trust. I have always believed a person’s individual vote is among our democracy’s greatest freedoms. To now watch my countrymen and women ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs' Netters Close Out Strong At Baras Tournament

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men’s tennis team closed out the 2020 UTC Steve Baras Fall Classic in impressive fashion today. The Mocs took four of five doubles and six of 10 singles in tournament play at the UTC Tennis Center. Senior Turner Voges and sophomore Simon Labbe opened the final day of play with a quick 6-0 sweep of Antonio Selma and Francisco Erramuspe. ... (click for more)

CFC Shreds Louisville In Exhibition Match

Alec Reddington is not the tallest keeper, standing in at just a shade under six feet. However, what he lacks in height he makes up for with his all-world agility. In the 33rd minute of CFC’s 5-2 romp over Metro Louisville, he got to show off a bit for the home crowd. Facing a penalty taker, the pink-clad keeper crouched low, and then dove even lower to his right to save a shot ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors