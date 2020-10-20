 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 75.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Zarzours Gets A Needed Boost From An Old Friend

Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Zarzours is on Rossville Avenue behind Fire Hall #1 that is on Main Street
- photo by Mark Herndon
The cornbread is back at the venerable Zarzours restaurant along with the mashed potatoes, pinto beans, slaw, black-eyed peas and pickled beets.

Proprietor Shannon Fuller said it is all due to assistance from an old friend.

The late Bobby Stone was a regular of the tiny diner on the Southside, and he was one of Shannon's best friends before his untimely death in August 2018.

Mr. Stone left behind a foundation to administer his considerable fortune, and it has already been a big help to local groups like the Tivoli Theater.

Ms. Fuller said she received a call from the administrator of the Bobby Stone Foundation, who asked how Zarzours was doing.

She said it had been tough going with the COVID-19 keeping many people at home, but the restaurant had managed to keep the doors open by offering take out of her famous hamburgers and other grill items. At the same time, it was unable to afford to continue the cornbread and fresh vegetables.

Ms. Fuller said she afterward got a generous check in the mail that allowed her to bring back longtime cook Mary Smith and restart the regular menu.

It was almost back to the good old days at Zarzours with one difference being all personnel wearing masks.
 
Shannon says it was "a generous gift from heaven."

 



Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Thrasher Bridge Work To Temporarily Close Lanes Over Chickamauga Dam

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


BBB Identity Protection Day Failure

I was truly disappointed in the BBB’s actions on Saturday. They advertised a Shred and Prescription Medication take-back day in order to help protect identity. It was advertised from 9 a.m.-noon. I arrived on Saturday before 11 a.m., more than an hour before the scheduled and advertised end. I found a line of cars going both ways on Lee Highway, blocking traffic in both directions. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Stewart Statue Will Stay

There is no doubt the Hamilton County Commissioners will respond negatively tomorrow when a petition that calls for the removal of a Civil War statue from the courthouse grounds is brought before the group. The nine-person board will likely defeat the petition by a very predictable 6-3 margin and, for what it’s worth, the Tennessee Historical Commission will almost certainly balk ... (click for more)

Mocs Offering Second-Screen Experience For WKU Game

The calendar year 2020 marks the first time since 1944 the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will not host a home football game. In order to add some excitement to the lone contest of the fall this Saturday at Western Kentucky, UTC is offering a unique second-screen experience free to all fans. The "Mocs Homescreen" is a combination of UTC's Radio Broadcast on WFLI 97.7 ... (click for more)

Covenant Athletes Named To USA South Week 7 Decade Athletes of the Week

In the absence of competition in the fall semester and its postponement to the spring semester, the USA South Athletic Conference will continue selecting athletes of the week. The selections, however, will not be based on current competition but instead the nominees will be those who earned an athlete of the week honor in a particular category within the current week over the past ... (click for more)


